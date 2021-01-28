Motorola launches the Moto G9 Power and Moto E7 in Peru in Peru: look at their features

- Advertisement -

Motorola continues to bring a series of firsts in the mid-range and entry sector by launching two new devices. They are about Moto G9 Power , which is characterized by having a long battery life, as well as the Moto E7 , the basic cell phone that carries superior terminal specifications.

The company explains that the Moto E7 comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio for more viewing and enjoyment of your favorite series.

At the back, the terminal has a double camera, with a huge 48 megapixel sensor. It features Quad Pixel technology that quadruples light sensitivity to optimize performance in low-light environments, and Night Vision mode offers even more clarity in the dark when you need it.

In addition, it has a Macro camera, which allows you to get 2.5 times closer to the lens than a standard lens to obtain close-ups of the smallest objects.

In addition, the Moto E7 includes a long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery that allows you to use it for more than a day without worrying about recharging. While its processor is octa-core 2.0 GHz, 32 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM.

For his part, Moto G9 Power It has a 6,000 mAh battery with a Super Fast Charging charging system.

The screen of this mobile device is 6.8-inch Max Vision HD +. And at the performance level, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB more using a microSD card.

In addition, the equipment includes a three camera system, with a 64 megapixel high resolution main camera that provides exceptional clarity and color accuracy. When the light is not right, Quad Pixel technology ensures that every photo is sharp and bright thanks to 4 times higher light sensitivity. In addition, it has a depth sensor and a macro camera. For its part, the 16 megapixel front camera also has Quad Pixel and Night Vision technology.

The Moto E7 will be available in the coming days in two colors, gray and aqua blue; While the Moto G9 Power will be available this week in granite green from S / 879, in Claro’s 65 plan.

Motorola launches its new Moto G9 Power and Moto E7 in Peru. (Photo: Motorola)

MOTORCYCLE E7 TECHNICAL SHEET: FEATURES

SCREEN: 6.5 inch LCD. Ratio 20: 9. HD + at 1,600 x 720. Notch in the shape of a drop of water

6.5 inch LCD. Ratio 20: 9. HD + at 1,600 x 720. Notch in the shape of a drop of water PROCESSOR: MediaTek Helio G25 at 2GHz. GPU Power. VR GE8320

MediaTek Helio G25 at 2GHz. GPU Power. VR GE8320 RAM AND STORAGE: 2GB / 32GB

2GB / 32GB DRUMS: 4,000 mAh with 10W load

4,000 mAh with 10W load REAR CAMERAS: 48 megapixels f / 1.7 26mm and 2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro

48 megapixels f / 1.7 26mm and 2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro FRONT CAMERA: 5 megapixels f / 2.2

5 megapixels f / 2.2 OS: Android 10

Android 10 CONNECTIVITY: 4G. WiFi 4. Bluetooth 5.0. GPS. Headphone jack. FM Radio. USB type C

4G. WiFi 4. Bluetooth 5.0. GPS. Headphone jack. FM Radio. USB type C DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: 164.9 x 75.7 x 8.9 mm with 180 grams

164.9 x 75.7 x 8.9 mm with 180 grams OTHERS: Rear fingerprint reader and physical button for Assistant

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET MOTO G9 POWER: CHARACTERISTICS