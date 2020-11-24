Motorola Moto E7: Motorola’s cheapest comes with dual rear camera and Android 10 without touch-ups

In the middle of the Black Friday week, Motorola has presented a new phone almost simultaneously with the arrival of the Poco M3 from the Xiaomi family. A busy Tuesday that we have in front of us in terms of presentations and that leaves us, in the article at hand, with the phone that completes the Motorola E7 family for the moment, the new Motorola Moto E7 no surnames.

As expected, the new Moto E7 is located in the economic band of the market with adequate power for its price range because we are facing a free 119.99 euro smartphone. We are talking about a mobile phone with a Helio G25 per brain and that bets on a dual camera equipment, a rarity in our days.

Motorola Moto E7 data sheet

Motorola Moto E7 screen 6.5 inch LCD

Ratio 20: 9

HD + at 1,600 x 720

Notch in the form of a drop of water Processor MediaTek Helio G25 2GHz

PowerVR GE8320 GPU Versions 2GB / 32GB

Micro SD Battery 4,000 mAh

10W load Rear cameras 48 megapixels f / 1.7 26mm

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro Front camera 5 megapixels f / 2.2 OS Android 10 Connectivity 4G

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

Headphone jack

FM Radio

USB type C Dimensions and weight 164.9 x 75.7 x 8.9 mm

180 grams Others Rear fingerprint reader

Physical button for Assistant Price 119.99 euros

A very basic basic line

We are facing a phone that sacrifices almost all its specifications to achieve a very reasonable price, and it is appreciated on a large screen but with a low resolution. A 6.5-inch LCD with 20: 9 ratio and HD + resolution 1,600 x 720 pixels, which leaves us with 270 pixels per inch of density. In the upper part, the notch cutout in the shape of a drop of water.

The processor is the Helio G25 from MediaTek, running at 2GHz with its PowerVR GE8320 GPU as graphic support and supported by a single version of RAM and internal storage: 2GB and 32GB expandable through a microSD whose maximum capacity is unknown. And under the chassis, a battery of 4,000 mAh with 10W load.

Two rear cameras and 4,000 mAh with Android 10 for the Moto E7

In the photographic section we come across a dual rear camera formed by a main sensor of 48 megapixels with f / 1.7 lens and 26mm focal length, which also has phase detection PDAF focus. Next to the first chamber, a secondary one with macro focus, 2 megapixel sensor and f / 2.4 lens. For selfies, the Moto E7 puts in front of us a 5 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.2 lens.

The phone sets foot on the market with Android 10 without any type of layer on it, and hides the fingerprint reader on the back, above the brand logo. In connectivity we have 4G, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, USB type C port, GPS and headphone jack, as well as FM radio.

Versions and prices of the Motorola Moto E7

As we have mentioned before, the Moto E7 sets foot on the market in a single version with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal space, although we can buy it in three colors: gray, greenish blue and coral red. The price set for its sale is 119.99 euros.

Moto E7 with 2GB / 32GB: 119.99 euros

More information | Motorola