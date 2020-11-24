MobileAndroidTech News

Motorola Moto E7: Motorola’s cheapest comes with dual rear camera and Android 10 without touch-ups

By Brian Adam
Motorola Moto E7: Motorola's Cheapest Comes With Dual Rear Camera

In the middle of the Black Friday week, Motorola has presented a new phone almost simultaneously with the arrival of the Poco M3 from the Xiaomi family. A busy Tuesday that we have in front of us in terms of presentations and that leaves us, in the article at hand, with the phone that completes the Motorola E7 family for the moment, the new Motorola Moto E7 no surnames.

As expected, the new Moto E7 is located in the economic band of the market with adequate power for its price range because we are facing a free 119.99 euro smartphone. We are talking about a mobile phone with a Helio G25 per brain and that bets on a dual camera equipment, a rarity in our days.

Motorola Moto E7 data sheet

Motorola Moto E7

screen

6.5 inch LCD
Ratio 20: 9
HD + at 1,600 x 720
Notch in the form of a drop of water

Processor

MediaTek Helio G25 2GHz
PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Versions

2GB / 32GB
Micro SD

Battery

4,000 mAh
10W load

Rear cameras

48 megapixels f / 1.7 26mm
2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro

Front camera

5 megapixels f / 2.2

OS

Android 10

Connectivity

4G
WiFi 4
Bluetooth 5.0
Gps
Headphone jack
FM Radio
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

164.9 x 75.7 x 8.9 mm
180 grams

Others

Rear fingerprint reader
Physical button for Assistant

Price

119.99 euros

A very basic basic line

Moto E7

We are facing a phone that sacrifices almost all its specifications to achieve a very reasonable price, and it is appreciated on a large screen but with a low resolution. A 6.5-inch LCD with 20: 9 ratio and HD + resolution 1,600 x 720 pixels, which leaves us with 270 pixels per inch of density. In the upper part, the notch cutout in the shape of a drop of water.

The processor is the Helio G25 from MediaTek, running at 2GHz with its PowerVR GE8320 GPU as graphic support and supported by a single version of RAM and internal storage: 2GB and 32GB expandable through a microSD whose maximum capacity is unknown. And under the chassis, a battery of 4,000 mAh with 10W load.

Two rear cameras and 4,000 mAh with Android 10 for the Moto E7

In the photographic section we come across a dual rear camera formed by a main sensor of 48 megapixels with f / 1.7 lens and 26mm focal length, which also has phase detection PDAF focus. Next to the first chamber, a secondary one with macro focus, 2 megapixel sensor and f / 2.4 lens. For selfies, the Moto E7 puts in front of us a 5 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.2 lens.

The phone sets foot on the market with Android 10 without any type of layer on it, and hides the fingerprint reader on the back, above the brand logo. In connectivity we have 4G, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, USB type C port, GPS and headphone jack, as well as FM radio.

Versions and prices of the Motorola Moto E7

Moto E7

As we have mentioned before, the Moto E7 sets foot on the market in a single version with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal space, although we can buy it in three colors: gray, greenish blue and coral red. The price set for its sale is 119.99 euros.

  • Moto E7 with 2GB / 32GB: 119.99 euros

More information | Motorola

