Motorola Moto E7 Plus: a huge battery for a new entry range

It had been filtering for a long time, although timidly, but finally the Moto E7 Plus has seen the light in Brazil, the usual country for Motorola presentations that continues to offer competition in the economic lines of the market thanks to the fame of its Moto series phones. The latter, in fact, falls back into that category.

A phone with modest specifications whose greatest appeal lies in a 5,000 mAh battery that promises good autonomy, especially considering that its HD screen, despite having a good diagonal, should not consume excess power. Let’s see the rest of its technical specifications.

Motorola Moto E7 Plus data sheet

Motorola Moto E7 Plus screen 6.5 inch IPS LCD

HD + resolution Processor Snapdragon 460 1.8GHz

GPU Adreno 610 Versions 4GB / 64GB

MicroSD up to 256GB Battery 5,000mAh

10W load Rear cameras 48 megapixels f / 1.7 79º

2 megapixels f / 2.4 bokeh Front camera 8 megapixels f / 2.2 81º Operating system Android 10 Connectivity Dual 4G

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS / A-AGPS / GLONASS / Galileo

Headphone jack

MicroUSB Dimensions and weight 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm

200 grams Others Rear fingerprint reader Price 4GB / 64GB: 238 euros to change

A fairly classic budget line

This new Motorola Moto E7 Plus puts a polycarbonate foot on the market directly from Brazil and sporting an IPS LCD screen. We have 6.5 inch in front of our eyes, with HD + resolution and an unknown ratio as well as a ‘notch’ in the form of a drop of water at the top. The fingerprint reader is on the back, just above the Motorola logo as the manufacturer usually does.

The processor chosen to power this Moto E7 Plus is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460, an eight-core 1.8GHz chip supported by the Adreno 610 GPU and which has a single option for sale. The phone will be sold with 4GB and 64GB, leaving us the possibility of expanding the set with a microSD in its hybrid tray, as we can choose between the microSD and a second 4G SIM.

Two cameras on the back, with 48 megapixels for main and 2 megapixels for depth readings, and an 8 megapixel front camera make up the photographic equipment of this Moto E7 Plus. The internal battery is 5,000 mAh and has a 10W charge, so we assume that it will take a long time to return the power once it is discharged. The phone has a good battery but it is not light either, 200 grams for it.

And since we have mentioned that we are facing a Dual SIM mobile with 4G, it is also fair to comment that it offers WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone port and microUSB for uploading and transferring files. The phone can be ours in black or blue, to choose.

Versions and price of the Moto E7 Plus

With two colors to choose from and a single memory option for sale, 4GB and 64GB, the Moto E7 Plus has not yet left Brazil, so we can only go to your local price across the ocean. There it costs 1,499 Brazilian reais at the time of its launch, which translates to about 238 euros at the current exchange rate.

Moto E7 Plus with 4GB / 64GB: 1,499 Brazilian reais or 238 euros at the exchange rate.

