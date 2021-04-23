Motorola Moto E7i Power launches in Peru: look at its features and price

- Advertisement -

Motorola In order to cover all sectors with respect to cell phones, it launched its latest entry-level smartphone in our country. Its about Moto E7i Power , a device with triple rear camera, in addition to having a 5000 mAh battery that supports up to more than a day of use.

The screen of the Moto E7i Power It is 6.5-inch Max Vision HD + and features a 20: 9 aspect ratio so that movies, games and video chats have a better field of view. Also, the device comes with an octa-core processor that facilitates its speed.

In the camera section, the Motorola terminal comes with a 13 MP fast focus main sensor with PDAF that allows you to take photos in an instant, and the macro camera with which you can get 4 times closer to the objective than with a lens standard to capture small details. In addition, it has a 5 MP front camera to take good selfies.

The smartphone comes with 32 GB of internal storage, expandable up to an extra 1 TB by incorporating a microSD card. Also, for the protection of your data, you can configure your fingerprints and unlock your device with the “M” logo on the back of the phone- In addition, an exclusive Google Assistant button is incorporated on the side of the device. to quickly find answers and get things done just by using your voice.

The Moto E7i Power It is available in Peru starting today from S / 449 to plan 65.9, through the main operators in the country. It is already available in blue, and from the next few weeks it will also be available in orange.

This is how the back of Motorola’s Moto E7i looks like, a new entry range. (Photo: Motorola)

MOTORCYCLE E7i DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE