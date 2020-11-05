MobileAndroidTech News

Motorola Moto G 5G: commitment to autonomy and 'gaming' capabilities in a new 5G mid-range

By Brian Adam
Motorola Moto G 5g: Commitment To Autonomy And 'gaming' Capabilities

Motorola Moto G 5G: commitment to autonomy and 'gaming' capabilities in a new 5G mid-range

Presentation day for a Motorla that has put not one but two mobile phones into circulation. The economic line Motorola Moto G9 Power has been the one that has opened the ban and after it comes the new Moto G 5G. A mid-range device with quite interesting features and a competitive price.

With the new Motorola Moto G 5G we get, as its name makes clear, a phone with 5G connectivity but also its processor invites us to play for its high capabilities for ‘gaming’, such as being able to generate graphics at 120 frames per second. Let’s see the full features of the new Motorola.

Moto G 5G data sheet

Moto G 5G

screen

6.7 inch
Ratio 20: 9
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080
HDR10

Processor

Snapdragon 750G
GPU Adreno 619

Versions

6GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

Frontal camera

16 megapixels

Rear cameras

48 megapixels
8 megapixel super wide angle
2 megapixel macro

Battery

5,000 mAh
20W TurboPower fast charging

OS

Android 10

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

160.5 x 73.9 x 7.85 mm
169 grams

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

299 euros

A new 5G model for the “budget” band

Motog5g

Motorola launches the new Moto G 5G seasoning it with a Snapdragon 750G processor, with a very characteristic surname that invites us to make the most of games and that, among other things, brings 5G connectivity to the whole. The accompaniment of the processor stars it 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space, with a tray to have up to 1TB extra if we use a microSD.

The screen is 6.7 inches, compatible with HDR10 content and with a 20: 9 ratio, which together with its FullHD + resolution translates into 2,400 x 1,080 pixels in front of our eyes. Under this screen there is an internal and non-removable battery of 5,000 mAh with Motorola TurboPower fast charging at 20W. The phone arrives, by the way, with Android 10 on board.

Three rear cameras, big battery and a huge screen for Motorola’s new 5G

In cameras we have a triple rear gear with 48 megapixels for the main camera and two other cameras, one with macro focus and the other for super wide-angle photography. On the front, 16 megapixels. Both the main and front rear cameras can merge their pixels in blocks of four to increase the brightness, by the way.

The phone arrives, as we said before, with 5G but we also have WiFi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C 2.0 port for loading and information transfers.

Moto G 5G versions and prices

The new Motorola Moto G 5G arrives in a single version of both RAM and internal storage although we can get hold of it in two colors. It will be available in dark gray and silver and the price set by Motorola for its landing is 299 euros.

  • Moto G 5G with 6GB / 128GB: 299 euros

