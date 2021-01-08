Motorola Moto G Play, G Power and G Stylus 2021, timid renewal of the Moto G family with certain highlights, such as a large battery and stylus

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Motorola’s catalog has seen its mid-range family renewed with three new phones, all below 300 euros to change. Moto G Play, Moto G power, and Moto G Stylus, the three prepared to conquer 2021 with a large battery, multiple cameras and even a touch pen.

Surprisingly, the manufacturer Motorola has renewed its mobile catalog. No less than four new Android mobiles have presented the brand in the United States, three of them from the successful Moto G family. And each one specialized in a specific use: the Motorola Moto G Play, Motorola Moto G Power and Motorola Moto G Stylus, all in their 2021 version, are already available in the brand’s catalog.

Data sheet of the Moto G Play, G Power and G Stylus 2021

Moto G Play 2021 Moto G Power 2021 Moto G Stylus 2021 screen 6.5 “LCD

Ratio 20: 9

HD + at 1,600 x 720 6.6 “LCD

Ratio 20: 9

HD + at 1,600 x 720 6.8 inch LCD

FullHD + Processor Snapdragon 460 Snapdragon 662 Snapdragon 678 Versions 3GB / 32GB

Micro SD 3GB / 32GB

4GB / 64GB

Micro SD 4GB / 128GB

Micro SD Rear cameras Main: 13 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels Main: 48 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels Main: 48 megapixels

Angular: 8 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels Frontal camera 5 megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Drums 5,000 mAh

10W load 5,000 mAh

10W load 4,000 mAh

10W load System Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

USB type C 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

USB type C 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

USB type C Dimensions and weight 166.59 x 75.99 x 9.36 mm

204 grams 165.28 x 75.9 x 9.49 mm

206 grams 169.8 x 77.9 x 9 mm

213 grams Others Rear fingerprint reader Side fingerprint reader Side fingerprint reader

Integrated stylus Price $ 169.99 From $ 199.99 $ 299.99

Mid-range and highly specialized soul

Motorola Moto G Power 2021

The three new Moto G make use of more or less contained hardware so as not to raise the final price of each phone excessively. Of the three, the Moto G Play is the most content: your Snapdragon 460 already demonstrates your basic aspirations. The Moto G Power rises a bit in terms of performance by equipping a Snapdragon 662. And it goes up to the Snapdragon 678 in the case of the Motorola Moto G Stylus, the mobile with built-in pencil.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus includes the aforementioned stylus, a la Samsung Galaxy Note. Obviously, the Motorola Moto G Power specializes in battery; even if the Moto Play stays very far since both equip 5,000 mAh (4,000 mAh in the case of the moto G Stylus). For their part, all three include a 10 W charger, quite fair given the capacity of the batteries.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021

The Motorola Moto G Play is the most basic of the three, also the one that offers the smallest screen dimensions: 6.5 inches (6.6 inches has the Moto G Power and 6.7 inches the Moto G Stylus). All three bet on an IPS LCD panel, offer HD + resolution (the Stylus raises this resolution to Full HD +) and see the panel cut out in different ways: ‘notch’ for the Play and hole for the other two (center in the case of the Power and left on the Stylus).

Motorola Moto G Play 2021

The cameras are multiple in all the recently presented mobiles with differences in the size of the images and the number of sensors, characteristics that refer to the different ranges. He Motorola Moto G Play 2021 includes dual camera (13 megapixels main and 2 megapixels to capture depth), the Motorola Moto G Power 2021 offers triple camera (48 megapixels main, 2 megapixels macro and 2 megapixels for depth) and also triple camera the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 (48 megapixels main, 8 megapixels wide angle and 2 megapixels macro).

Motorola Moto G Power 2021

Ahead we see 5, 8 and 16 megapixels for the Moto G Play, Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus respectively.

All three new mobiles offer USB C, Android 10 is equipped with Motorola’s lightweight coating upgradesThey all offer a fingerprint reader (rear on the Moto G Play and side on the other two), include FM radio and headphone jack.

Price and availability of the Motorola Moto G Play 2021, Moto G Power 2021 and Moto G Stylus 2021

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021

The mobiles are now available for purchase on the Motorola website in the United States. We do not know if they will reach markets such as Spanish, surely Motorola will internationalize them as the Moto G 10 family. And in terms of prices, these are as follows: