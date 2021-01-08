Motorola Moto G Play, G Power and G Stylus 2021, timid renewal of the Moto G family with certain highlights, such as a large battery and stylus

Motorola’s catalog has seen its mid-range family renewed with three new phones, all below 300 euros to change. Moto G Play, Moto G power, and Moto G Stylus, the three prepared to conquer 2021 with a large battery, multiple cameras and even a touch pen.
Surprisingly, the manufacturer Motorola has renewed its mobile catalog. No less than four new Android mobiles have presented the brand in the United States, three of them from the successful Moto G family. And each one specialized in a specific use: the Motorola Moto G Play, Motorola Moto G Power and Motorola Moto G Stylus, all in their 2021 version, are already available in the brand’s catalog.
Data sheet of the Moto G Play, G Power and G Stylus 2021
|
Moto G Play 2021
|
Moto G Power 2021
|
Moto G Stylus 2021
|
screen
|
6.5 “LCD
|
6.6 “LCD
|
6.8 inch LCD
|
Processor
|
Snapdragon 460
|
Snapdragon 662
|
Snapdragon 678
|
Versions
|
3GB / 32GB
|
3GB / 32GB
|
4GB / 128GB
|
Rear cameras
|
Main: 13 megapixels
|
Main: 48 megapixels
|
Main: 48 megapixels
|
Frontal camera
|
5 megapixels
|
8 megapixels
|
16 megapixels
|
Drums
|
5,000 mAh
|
5,000 mAh
|
4,000 mAh
|
System
|
Android 10
|
Android 10
|
Android 10
|
Connectivity
|
4G
|
4G
|
4G
|
Dimensions and weight
|
166.59 x 75.99 x 9.36 mm
|
165.28 x 75.9 x 9.49 mm
|
169.8 x 77.9 x 9 mm
|
Others
|
Rear fingerprint reader
|
Side fingerprint reader
|
Side fingerprint reader
|
Price
|
$ 169.99
|
From $ 199.99
|
$ 299.99
Mid-range and highly specialized soul
The three new Moto G make use of more or less contained hardware so as not to raise the final price of each phone excessively. Of the three, the Moto G Play is the most content: your Snapdragon 460 already demonstrates your basic aspirations. The Moto G Power rises a bit in terms of performance by equipping a Snapdragon 662. And it goes up to the Snapdragon 678 in the case of the Motorola Moto G Stylus, the mobile with built-in pencil.
The Motorola Moto G Stylus includes the aforementioned stylus, a la Samsung Galaxy Note. Obviously, the Motorola Moto G Power specializes in battery; even if the Moto Play stays very far since both equip 5,000 mAh (4,000 mAh in the case of the moto G Stylus). For their part, all three include a 10 W charger, quite fair given the capacity of the batteries.
The Motorola Moto G Play is the most basic of the three, also the one that offers the smallest screen dimensions: 6.5 inches (6.6 inches has the Moto G Power and 6.7 inches the Moto G Stylus). All three bet on an IPS LCD panel, offer HD + resolution (the Stylus raises this resolution to Full HD +) and see the panel cut out in different ways: ‘notch’ for the Play and hole for the other two (center in the case of the Power and left on the Stylus).
The cameras are multiple in all the recently presented mobiles with differences in the size of the images and the number of sensors, characteristics that refer to the different ranges. He Motorola Moto G Play 2021 includes dual camera (13 megapixels main and 2 megapixels to capture depth), the Motorola Moto G Power 2021 offers triple camera (48 megapixels main, 2 megapixels macro and 2 megapixels for depth) and also triple camera the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 (48 megapixels main, 8 megapixels wide angle and 2 megapixels macro).
Ahead we see 5, 8 and 16 megapixels for the Moto G Play, Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus respectively.
All three new mobiles offer USB C, Android 10 is equipped with Motorola’s lightweight coating upgradesThey all offer a fingerprint reader (rear on the Moto G Play and side on the other two), include FM radio and headphone jack.
Price and availability of the Motorola Moto G Play 2021, Moto G Power 2021 and Moto G Stylus 2021
The mobiles are now available for purchase on the Motorola website in the United States. We do not know if they will reach markets such as Spanish, surely Motorola will internationalize them as the Moto G 10 family. And in terms of prices, these are as follows:
- Moto G Play 2021 with 3GB / 32GB: 169.99 dollars or 139 euros to change.
- Moto G Power 2021 with 3GB / 32GB: 199.99 dollars or 163.50 euros to change.
- Moto G Power 2021 with 4GB / 64GB: 249.99 dollars or 204 euros to change
- Moto G Stylus 2021 with 4GB / 128GB: 299 dollars or 245 euros to change.