Motorola Moto G Play, G Power and G Stylus 2021, timid renewal of the Moto G family with certain highlights, such as a large battery and stylus

By Brian Adam
Motorola’s catalog has seen its mid-range family renewed with three new phones, all below 300 euros to change. Moto G Play, Moto G power, and Moto G Stylus, the three prepared to conquer 2021 with a large battery, multiple cameras and even a touch pen.

Surprisingly, the manufacturer Motorola has renewed its mobile catalog. No less than four new Android mobiles have presented the brand in the United States, three of them from the successful Moto G family. And each one specialized in a specific use: the Motorola Moto G Play, Motorola Moto G Power and Motorola Moto G Stylus, all in their 2021 version, are already available in the brand’s catalog.

Data sheet of the Moto G Play, G Power and G Stylus 2021

Moto G Play 2021

Moto G Power 2021

Moto G Stylus 2021

screen

6.5 “LCD
Ratio 20: 9
HD + at 1,600 x 720

6.6 “LCD
Ratio 20: 9
HD + at 1,600 x 720

6.8 inch LCD
FullHD +

Processor

Snapdragon 460

Snapdragon 662

Snapdragon 678

Versions

3GB / 32GB
Micro SD

3GB / 32GB
4GB / 64GB
Micro SD

4GB / 128GB
Micro SD

Rear cameras

Main: 13 megapixels
Depth: 2 megapixels

Main: 48 megapixels
Depth: 2 megapixels
Macro: 2 megapixels

Main: 48 megapixels
Angular: 8 megapixels
Macro: 2 megapixels

Frontal camera

5 megapixels

8 megapixels

16 megapixels

Drums

5,000 mAh
10W load

5,000 mAh
10W load

4,000 mAh
10W load

System

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Connectivity

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth
Gps
USB type C

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth
Gps
USB type C

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth
Gps
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

166.59 x 75.99 x 9.36 mm
204 grams

165.28 x 75.9 x 9.49 mm
206 grams

169.8 x 77.9 x 9 mm
213 grams

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Side fingerprint reader

Side fingerprint reader
Integrated stylus

Price

$ 169.99

From $ 199.99

$ 299.99

Mid-range and highly specialized soul

Motorola Moto G Power 2021 Motorola Moto G Power 2021

The three new Moto G make use of more or less contained hardware so as not to raise the final price of each phone excessively. Of the three, the Moto G Play is the most content: your Snapdragon 460 already demonstrates your basic aspirations. The Moto G Power rises a bit in terms of performance by equipping a Snapdragon 662. And it goes up to the Snapdragon 678 in the case of the Motorola Moto G Stylus, the mobile with built-in pencil.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus includes the aforementioned stylus, a la Samsung Galaxy Note. Obviously, the Motorola Moto G Power specializes in battery; even if the Moto Play stays very far since both equip 5,000 mAh (4,000 mAh in the case of the moto G Stylus). For their part, all three include a 10 W charger, quite fair given the capacity of the batteries.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021

The Motorola Moto G Play is the most basic of the three, also the one that offers the smallest screen dimensions: 6.5 inches (6.6 inches has the Moto G Power and 6.7 inches the Moto G Stylus). All three bet on an IPS LCD panel, offer HD + resolution (the Stylus raises this resolution to Full HD +) and see the panel cut out in different ways: ‘notch’ for the Play and hole for the other two (center in the case of the Power and left on the Stylus).

Motorola Moto G Play 2021 Motorola Moto G Play 2021

The cameras are multiple in all the recently presented mobiles with differences in the size of the images and the number of sensors, characteristics that refer to the different ranges. He Motorola Moto G Play 2021 includes dual camera (13 megapixels main and 2 megapixels to capture depth), the Motorola Moto G Power 2021 offers triple camera (48 megapixels main, 2 megapixels macro and 2 megapixels for depth) and also triple camera the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 (48 megapixels main, 8 megapixels wide angle and 2 megapixels macro).

Motorola Moto G Power 2021 Motorola Moto G Power 2021

Ahead we see 5, 8 and 16 megapixels for the Moto G Play, Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus respectively.

All three new mobiles offer USB C, Android 10 is equipped with Motorola’s lightweight coating upgradesThey all offer a fingerprint reader (rear on the Moto G Play and side on the other two), include FM radio and headphone jack.

Price and availability of the Motorola Moto G Play 2021, Moto G Power 2021 and Moto G Stylus 2021

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021

The mobiles are now available for purchase on the Motorola website in the United States. We do not know if they will reach markets such as Spanish, surely Motorola will internationalize them as the Moto G 10 family. And in terms of prices, these are as follows:

  • Moto G Play 2021 with 3GB / 32GB: 169.99 dollars or 139 euros to change.
  • Moto G Power 2021 with 3GB / 32GB: 199.99 dollars or 163.50 euros to change.
  • Moto G Power 2021 with 4GB / 64GB: 249.99 dollars or 204 euros to change
  • Moto G Stylus 2021 with 4GB / 128GB: 299 dollars or 245 euros to change.
