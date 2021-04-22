Motorola Moto G40 Fusion: look at the features and price of the new cell phone

- Advertisement -

The company Motorola wants to standardize the designs of its smartphones and for that reason has decided to show a new terminal. By providing it with more elements, the company has decided to launch a new mid-range in the international market. Its about Moto G40 Fusion .

The device is one of the terminals presented during the second half of April, along with the Moto G60. Both stand out for having a 120Hz refresh rate display, giving you the ability to enhance graphics not only when reading, but also when watching your videos and even playing games.

In its camera system we have a 64 megapixel main sensor (1.14 µm pixels) with Quad Pixel technology and lens with aperture f / 1.7. This is complemented by the wide-angle / macro lens with 8-megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view, in addition to the 2-megapixel depth sensor and a front camera with 16-megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture. .

In the internal section, the Moto G40 It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 723G processor and 4 GB of RAM, with 64 GB of storage expandable to 1 TB by microSD. Also, 6,000 mAh is added with a fast charge of 20 watts.

MOTOROLA MOTO G40 DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE