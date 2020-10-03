After a few days using it as our personal mobile, we tell you our opinion of the Motorola Moto G9 Play in an analysis in which we see the performance, we compare with the mobiles of the same range and we see what is the strong point of this entry phone and the most basic of the new Moto G9.

Motorola continues with its policy of launching several devices in the Moto G family each season . After having all the exponents of the eighth generation on the table, it is time to welcome the ninth.

Within the Moto G9 we have several devices . On the one hand the Moto G9 Plus with better cameras and screen and the Play, the more modest version. Without a number in the name we also have the Moto G 5G Plus , which gives us access to these networks for about 379 euros .

We have been using the most basic of the family for a few days as the main mobile and, then, we tell you our opinion in this analysis of the Motorola Moto G9 Play .

Moto G9 Play screen IPS panel | HD + resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels | 270 pixels per inch | 6.5 “and 81.6% of the front is screen | Aspect ratio 20: 9 Processor Snapdragon 662 RAM 4 GB RAM memory Storage 64 GB of storage | Expandable via microSD System Android 10 | Motorola lightweight customization Rear cameras 48 Mpx f / 1.7 main | 2 Mpx f / 2.4 macro | 2MP f / 2.4 depth Frontal camera 8 Mpx f / 2.2 Battery and charging 5,000 mAh battery | 20W fast charge Connectivity NFC | GPS | Bluetooth 5.0 | USB Type-C | 3.5mm jack Dimensions and weight 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm | 200 grams Price 179 euros on Amazon

Conventional lines with notch and HD + screen that defends itself on a daily basis

We begin the analysis of the Moto G9 Play talking about the design . We are facing a mobile that is not precisely compact. It’s 9.2 millimeters thick that houses the massive 5,000 mAh battery, but the height is 165.2 millimeters and the width is 75.7 mm. The weight is 200 grams and in the hand it feels a robust and comfortable terminal thanks to the rounded edges.

The touch is pleasant and, how could it be otherwise in this price range, the material that prevails on the back and on the sides is polycarbonate. It has a glossy finish and although fingerprints remain, they do not do so as easily as in other similar terminals or in glass ones.

The camera module is square and protrudes a bit from the body, but with the included silicone sleeve it is concealed. Right under the camera is a fingerprint sensor that has the Motorola logo on it and it works really well. It is accurate and has not given us any problems in these days of use.

The fingerprint reader is fast and accurate, in addition to being adorned with the Motorola logo

At the bottom we have the microphone, the USB Type-C port and the only speaker , which provides a sound with enough punch for its range. In the upper part we have the 3.5 mm jack, on the right side a Dual SIM or SIM + microSD slot that has protection against water and on the left side we have three buttons: textured lock, volume and a button that activates Google Assistant.

If we go to the front we have a screen that occupies 81.6% of it . This means that we have generous frames, especially in the part of the chin and in the upper part, where we have a drop-type notch.

The screen is 6.5 ” , which explains the dimensions of the terminal, and has a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels . It is HD + and the truth is that on this screen diagonal you will notice the pixels, especially in texts.

The colors have seemed somewhat flat and the maximum brightness also lacks a ‘punch’, but in general terms we will be able to see content on the mobile in any situation.

The response of the panel is very good , something that is appreciated because Android’s gesture navigation is the default navigation system and there is also a customization very focused on dragging icons and performing gestures, so a good point for this Moto G9 Play.

We have dark mode and the brightness sensor that adjusts the intensity according to the ambient light works quickly and precisely. What we have not liked so much is that the screen has some ghosting , which implies that animations when opening and closing apps or when scrolling through the applications are not slow, but rather that they remain a few milliseconds more than they should on the screen.

Is it a reason to discard the phone? No, and in a few days we have “got used to”, but it is a detail that we believe is important to comment on.

Good performance of the Snapdragon 662 and a very clean Android 10

Inside we have the Snapdragon 662 accompanied by 4 GB of RAM . It is an eight-core SoC in which four go to 2 GHz and another four to 1.8 GHz. The GPU is the Adreno 610 and, although it does not allow us to play the most powerful games on the market with the best configuration, with mid / low graphics they work quite well.

Before telling you about our experience with the Moto G9 Play , we leave you a table in which we show you the results of the synthetic tests and a comparison with mobiles of a similar range:

Moto G9 Play Moto G8 Plus Samsung Galaxy M31 TCL 10L Oppo A9 2020 AnTuTu 175,212 159,850 172,462 174,755 175,731 Geekbench 4 mono 1,512 – 1,460 1,500 – Geekbench 4 multi 5,745 – 5,249 4,115 – Geekbench 5 mono 315 311 263 310 314 Geekbench 5 multi 1,432 1,333 1,151 1,044 1,410 3D Mark 1,883 1,706 1,584 1,698 1,146 PC Mark 6,353 6,453 5,535 6,838 6,351

The internal memory is 64 GB and UFS 2.1 . It is not the latest generation and offers us a sequential write speed of 129 MB / s, a sequential read of 223 MB / s, random write of 20.57 MB / s, random copy of 12.57 MB / s and a copy in 3.44 GB / s memory.

It is not the fastest, but except in heavy data copying tasks, like when we edit a photo in Photoshop Express or so, in the rest of the tasks it offers us fluidity. If you need more memory, you can expand it using microSD cards .

Now, let’s go to the user experience . Motorola has been getting used to Android customization very well for years. It has its own elements, such as the main clock that functions as widgets, some customization elements in terms of design and control both by gestures and by three buttons.

However, in the rest it is very, very Android ‘Pixel’ . We have Google Discover, an application drawer, the notification bar is like the one on the Pixel and the icons are also those used by Google. We have a dark mode at the system level (although since the panel is IPS and not OLED / AMOLED, we don’t care because it is not worth saving battery, simply to protect our eyes in different light conditions).

That is, customization is very simple and light, which allows us to perform well in practically any day-to-day task (web browsing, social networks, streaming apps, etc.) and, in fact, it is very similar to what we have in a Pixel with Android 10/11 , hence we have had the Pixel 4a next to it in the video you have on these lines.

Something I like is that, on the lock screen, when we activate it, we have a series of application icons that we can drag a few millimeters to see, without unlocking the mobile, a preview of the notification. In addition, there is the typical Motorola customization that allows us to perform certain actions by shaking the device , such as activating the camera or the flashlight.

Are you going to be able to play video games? Yes, although in the most powerful the lack of ease of a Snapdragon 622 is noticeable, which is still a very modest SoC (although having to move only an HD + resolution helps to achieve better results than if you had to move a FullHD + panel).

And beyond performance, something that is quality of life is the NFC chip . It contrasts to see this chip in such a modest terminal and the good thing is that with NFC we can pair other devices and, also, pay with the phone. Okay, Motorola, in this regard.

Triple camera, although we will only use one

How could it be otherwise in these times, the Moto G9 Play has three cameras. Well, it has three lenses, but really the setup is dual camera. On the one hand we have the main 48 megapixel f / 1.7 sensor that has a pixel size of 0.8 microns and a 1 / 2.0 ”sensor. It has a PDAF focus and thanks to the quad pixel technology -pixel binning- it allows us to take 12 megapixel photographs with a pixel size greater than the one we have at 48 Mpx.

This allows us to take photos in low light conditions with a little more quality, although we will talk about this now. On the other hand, we have two objectives that … well, they serve for Motorola to say that its mobile has a triple camera and not miss the marketing train. One is a 2 megapixel f / 2.4 depth sensor that we use in portraits and the other is a macro that doesn’t do much either due to its 2 megapixel resolution.

Furthermore, as the main camera has a fairly close focus, due to the quality of color, texture, lighting and sharpness, it is more convenient to take close-up photos with the main lens rather than with the macro, or also take photos at 48 megapixels and make a cutout.

I like colors, I like texture and they are photos that we can use, perfectly, on social networks to share content or to immortalize moments. They are not very contrasted photos, but it is something that we can easily retouch from the mobile itself.

In portraits, it makes a correct cut with both the main camera and the front one , although it gives the feeling of having more software than hardware (the work of that third sensor that, supposedly, calculates the blur).

In the video section, we can record at a maximum resolution of 1,080p at 60 fps and we have a mode in which we can activate electronic stabilization. This is how the video you have on these lines is recorded.

The battery is the strong point with two days of use and 20 W charge

We come to the strong point of the Moto G9 Play, a key that is, perfectly, a reason to buy . And, the battery is essential in any type of device, but the user who buys a terminal from this range is what he is looking for.

They already know that they will not have the most powerful mobile for less than 200 euros, nor the best cameras nor the best screen. They are looking for a mobile that resists day to day and that does not ask for a plug every two by three, and the truth is that that experience is what we have with this mobile.

It has a kind of ambient screen, but it is not always on, only when a notification arrives

The battery is 5,000 mAh , a considerable amount in this range and that is supported by two elements. On the one hand the screen, since the HD + resolution is less demanding on the battery than a higher resolution, such as the FullHD + that we find in similarly priced mobiles.

On the other hand, although the Qualcomm SoC is not the most advanced nor does it have the most sophisticated lithography, its 11 nanometers and its power do not make the battery suffer. The optimization of the software is also good, and in the end it all shows .

Specifically, in our day to day with social networks, Spotify and YouTube, we reached two days of autonomy. I have not been able to go further, but a user who does not consume so many social networks or streaming music almost continuously will surely be able to stretch up to two and a half days.

In fact, the acid test was last weekend, when I took my phone with me on Friday afternoon and put it to charge on Sunday night when I returned home … and just so it doesn’t stay charging while I sleep.

In a more objective test, the PC Mark 2.0 battery test drops from 100% to 19% with 100% screen brightness in 15 hours and 17 minutes . It is a real outrage and, really, coming from mobiles with a much higher consumption (Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra -analysis-), I have appreciated it.

Yes, I lose in many other things (in the rest, in fact), but if you want a mobile with a very good battery, the Moto G9 is a more than valid option.

Now what about cargo? As soon as we take the charger, we know what we are sticking to because the power output is screen-printed on it. Good point for Motorola, as it is something I like. It is a 20 W USB Type-C charger that allows us to charge 50% in one hour and 100% in three hours . It is a fairly slow load and of course more speed would have been appreciated, but in the end that slow load is compensated by a very good autonomy.

A mobile for day to day if you are not looking for TOP performance, but great autonomy

And we come to the end of the analysis of the Moto G9 Play knowing that we have one of those mobiles that do not attract attention , but that in the end sells by name and, above all, by characteristics such as long autonomy.

The Moto G9 Play is a terminal for that user who wants to have a system that allows them to move day-to-day applications fluently . WhatsApp, Telegram, Twitter, Instagram, Spotify, and web browsing run smoothly on the device.

With somewhat heavier applications, the SoC suffers and we see that we have to deactivate graphic options in games or eat load times when saving heavy elements, such as photos that we edit in the terminal itself.

The screen is not the strong point either due to a low resolution for its 6.5 “and, above all, to a pronounced ghosting, low brightness and somewhat flat colors. However, that resolution and the low consumption of the SoC, as well as the 5,000 mAh battery, allow us to spend two days with conventional use without going through the plug .

This is what you need, a mobile for social networks with very good autonomy, don’t even think about it. Also, the main chamber is solvent. Of course, for the same 179 euros that the moto G9 Play costs there is competition within the same family.

It does not have the same autonomy, but the Moto G8 Plus wins on screen and cameras, providing more quality on the panel and more versatility in the photographic section.