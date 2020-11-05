MobileAndroidTech News

Motorola Moto G9 Power: a new mid-range with a huge battery and a huge screen

By Brian Adam
After presenting the Motorola Moto G9 Plus and Motorola Moto G9 Play the company makes official the Motorola Moto G9 Power, a variant that bets everything on a gigantic battery. It is a mid-range below 200 euros, so it comes to compete directly with alternatives from Xiaomi, Realme and other opponents in value for money.

With a Qualcomm processor, 6,000mAh battery and three cameras on the back, the Motorola Moto G9 Power wants to conquer the mid-range. We are going to review its characteristics and specifications, since it is a striking model.

MOTOROLA MOTO G9 POWER

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm
221 g

SCREEN

6.8 “
HD +

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

INTERNAL MEMORY

128 GB expandable via microSD cards

RAM

4GB

BATTERY

6,000mAh
20W fast charge

REAR CAMERA

64 MP
2 MP macro
2 MP depth

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP

SOFTWARE

Android 10

OTHERS

Bluetooth 5.0
WiFi ac
4G LTE
USB type C

PRICE

199.99 euros

A commitment to autonomy

Motorola Moto G9 Power

The Motorola Moto G9 Power is a real bet on the battery. It has a capacity of 6,000mAh, accompanied by a 20W fast charge. It is one of the largest batteries in the mid-range, which makes the terminal almost 10mm thick. Its screen is 6.8 inches, although it is somewhat short in resolution, since it is HD +, with IPS technology.

The Moto G9 Power bets on a Qualcomm processor and 128 GB internal memory to conquer the mid-range

Its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, a low-mid-range bet that is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, expandable via microSD cards. Could not miss USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi, LTE connectivity and more.

Three humble cameras and Android 10

G9 Power

At the photographic level, the Motorola Moto G9 Power bets on three sensors. The first one is 64 megapixels and applies the well-known Pixel Binning to merge 4 pixels into one to try to capture more light. This results in 12 megapixel images, although we will be able to shoot in full mode at 64 megapixels.

The secondary sensors of this phone are a macro and depth, we did not find an ultra wide angle

The other two sensors are two megapixels, one of them is a macro and the third sensor is dedicated to collecting information about the depth of field, to enhance portrait mode. The front camera is 16 megapixels.

Regarding the software, we have Android 10 with MyUX, Motorola’s customization layer. It’s basically Android Stock with some brand additions like custom gestures.

Versions and price of the Motorola Moto G9 Power

This model will go on sale in the coming weeks in authorized sales channels. It will have a price of 199.99 euros in its 4 + 128 GB version, a figure adjusted for a terminal that aims to shine due to its gigantic battery.

