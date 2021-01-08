MobileAndroidTech News

Motorola One 5G Ace, a 5G mid-range that promises two days of autonomy

By Brian Adam
Motorola One 5G Ace, a 5G mid-range that promises two days of autonomy
Motorola One 5g Ace, A 5g Mid Range That Promises Two

Motorola One 5G Ace, a 5G mid-range that promises two days of autonomy

Motorola has just introduced a new batch of 5G mid-range devices. One of this is the Motorola One 5G Ace, a device that lands with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor to offer 5G connectivity both SA and NSA.

We are going to review the specifications, characteristics and price of this new mid-range model, which arrives for stand up in this first stage of 2021 based on clean software and connectivity.

Motorola One 5G Ace datasheet

MOTOROLA ONE 5G Ace

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9mm
212g

SCREEN

6.7 inch
Full HD +
IPS LTPS
20: 9

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

RAM

4 or 6 GB

ROM MEMORY

64 or 128 GB expandable via microSD cards

SOFTWARE

MyUX
Android 10

DRUMS

5000mAh
15W

REAR CAMERA

48 MP
8 MP UGA
2 MP macro

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP

CONNECTIVITY

5G SA / NSA
Bluetooth 5.1
Dual WiFi

PRICE

$ 399

A Snapdragon 750G to conquer them all

Image 2021 01 08 16 40 40

The Motorola One Ace 5G is a device that comes to conquer the mid-range with the Snapdragon 750G, one of the best Qualcomm processors for the mid-price ranges. However, the processor is below the Snapdragon 765G, a processor that has some time on its back. The memories are configured with 4 or 6 GB depending on the version, like the internal memory, which starts from 64 GB to be able to go up to 128 GB, expandable by microSD cards.

Motorola has not wanted to bet on the high refresh rate in this Motorola One Ace 5G. It is a device with IPS panel and 60Hz

The One Ace panel is an IPS type LTPS with Full HD + resolution and a 20: 9 aspect ratio, quite elongated. To feed this set comes a 5,000mAh battery with 5,000mAh fast charge, good figures for a mid-range device.

Tg Image 1382797278

Connectivity is the strong point in this Motorola, with full 5G, offering both SA and NSA connection. I could not miss the Bluetooth 5.1 or USB C, in addition to dual WiFi to be able to connect to 5 GHz networks.

Three cameras and 48 megapixel main sensor

Tg Image 44952054

The main camera of this Motorola is made up of a 48 megapixel main sensor. By grouping pixels, it offers 12 megapixel photographs with more information. The second sensor is an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro sensor for close-up photography.

At the front camera level, this terminal has a 16 megapixel sensor. Both the front and rear cameras are powered by artificial intelligence to improve results by adapting to different scenes.

Motorola One 5G Ace versions and price

The Motorola One 5G Ace is priced at $ 399 and can be purchased in the United States, where it has been presented, starting January 13. It remains to be seen what is its international availability, to check if it ends up reaching European territory.

More information | Motorola

