Motorola One 5G Ace, a 5G mid-range that promises two days of autonomy

Motorola has just introduced a new batch of 5G mid-range devices. One of this is the Motorola One 5G Ace, a device that lands with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor to offer 5G connectivity both SA and NSA.

We are going to review the specifications, characteristics and price of this new mid-range model, which arrives for stand up in this first stage of 2021 based on clean software and connectivity.

Motorola One 5G Ace datasheet

MOTOROLA ONE 5G Ace DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9mm

212g SCREEN 6.7 inch

Full HD +

IPS LTPS

20: 9 PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM 4 or 6 GB ROM MEMORY 64 or 128 GB expandable via microSD cards SOFTWARE MyUX

Android 10 DRUMS 5000mAh

15W REAR CAMERA 48 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro FRONT CAMERA 16 MP CONNECTIVITY 5G SA / NSA

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual WiFi PRICE $ 399

A Snapdragon 750G to conquer them all

The Motorola One Ace 5G is a device that comes to conquer the mid-range with the Snapdragon 750G, one of the best Qualcomm processors for the mid-price ranges. However, the processor is below the Snapdragon 765G, a processor that has some time on its back. The memories are configured with 4 or 6 GB depending on the version, like the internal memory, which starts from 64 GB to be able to go up to 128 GB, expandable by microSD cards.

Motorola has not wanted to bet on the high refresh rate in this Motorola One Ace 5G. It is a device with IPS panel and 60Hz

The One Ace panel is an IPS type LTPS with Full HD + resolution and a 20: 9 aspect ratio, quite elongated. To feed this set comes a 5,000mAh battery with 5,000mAh fast charge, good figures for a mid-range device.

Connectivity is the strong point in this Motorola, with full 5G, offering both SA and NSA connection. I could not miss the Bluetooth 5.1 or USB C, in addition to dual WiFi to be able to connect to 5 GHz networks.

Three cameras and 48 megapixel main sensor

The main camera of this Motorola is made up of a 48 megapixel main sensor. By grouping pixels, it offers 12 megapixel photographs with more information. The second sensor is an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro sensor for close-up photography.

At the front camera level, this terminal has a 16 megapixel sensor. Both the front and rear cameras are powered by artificial intelligence to improve results by adapting to different scenes.

Motorola One 5G Ace versions and price

The Motorola One 5G Ace is priced at $ 399 and can be purchased in the United States, where it has been presented, starting January 13. It remains to be seen what is its international availability, to check if it ends up reaching European territory.

More information | Motorola