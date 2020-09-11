Tech NewsMobile

Motorola presents its new Moto G9 Plus: big screen and better battery

By Brian Adam
New Motorola Moto G9 Plus.
Motorola Presents Its New Moto G9 Plus: Big Screen And

Although it seems that Motorola could be distracted after the launch of the new Moto RAZR (folding) with 5G connectivity, do not think that it will leave the rest of the ranges unattended, and more specifically one that has been giving it joy for many years: that of the Moto G. Today, The company has presented its new Moto G9 Plus, which comes to replace the previous model that arrived in October 2019, the Moto G8 Plus.

On this occasion, we do not stop circulating through the mid-range of the market, although with some components that make it a clear alternative if you do not want to spend too much money. And when we say that too much, We mean not to exceed a thousand euros for a mobile that will do very little more, and better, than this Moto G9 Plus.

Big screen and huge battery

The quality of Motorola in its terminals is beyond any doubt, as well as its healthy habit of relying on Android installations that are practically stock, that is, they coincide 99% with those published by Google officially, which allows its users receive updates faster than other competitors. Even so, This Moto G9 Plus manages to surprise us despite the good record for two key elements: the screen and the battery.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus.
Motorola Moto G9 Plus.

As for the first of them, this mobile comes with a 6.8-inch LCD panel and FullHD + resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor Accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 128 internal storage that we can expand thanks to a microSD card. Finally, the Moto G range equips the most modern SoCs of the so-called “700 series” that will allow us to carry out any task that we propose. Including enjoying the most demanding video games.

In the photographic part, this Moto G9 Plus comes with four 64, 8, 2 and 2MP cameras They have wide angle, wide angle, macro and depth sensor functions to enhance the effects of portraits with that famous bokeh so beautiful that it gives a certain air of reflex device. For the front, the selfies, we will have a 16MP camera that will allow us to carry out videoconferences with very good quality.

Unfortunately, This Moto G9 Plus cannot boast of having 5G connectivity so it does not make the leap to new networks, simply staying with 4G. In addition, it offers ac wifi, bluetooth 5.0, NFC, minijack connector for helmets, USB-C, fingerprint reader on the side and, here comes the good, a huge 5,000 mAh battery. that he will give you without problems to work with him for several days (if you do not use too intensively). Although it is already on sale in Brazil at an exchange rate that is close to 400 euros, and with indigo blue and gold rose color options, there is no definitive date for its arrival in Europe.

