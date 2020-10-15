Motorola presents its VerveBuds 250: very good sound, price and autonomy

With the official presentation of the new iPhone 12, and the absence of Earpods in their boxes, it has become clear that ehe role of cable helmets is losing prominence in recent years, since many users have decided to look for wireless solutions that are more comfortable for our day to day, both at home and on the way to work or studies. And Motorola, which has enormous experience in this market, continues to offer interesting alternatives.

Motorola VerveBuds 250 in green. Motorola

The parents of the legendary S-10, who have almost a decade behind them, have decided to launch new VerveBuds, specifically the 250 model which surprises with a very neat and compact design, a charging case that provides great autonomy and a competitive price if we take into account other solutions on the market.

Quality, durability and resistant to liquids

These new Motorola VerveBuds 250 offer a really good sound quality and compatibility with the main smart assistants of the market: both Alexa, Google and Siri. In all cases, the touch surfaces will allow us to control the reproduction of what we hear, or pick up and make calls, in addition to asking our smartphone for anything thanks to its two microphones. You know, voice commands like “Alexa …”, “Ok Google …” or “Hey Siri …”.

New Motorola VerveBuds 250. Motorola

Compatible with bluetooth 5.0, we can use them with any device such as phones, tablets, computers, televisions and even wearables. They offer an autonomy that Motorola has set at six hours per headset, which increase until 18 after being loaded in the case. This is precisely one of the crucial elements, which has wireless charging at the bottom, which facilitates its use with wireless bases and similar peripherals. What’s more, the case itself offers information on what its charge level is thanks to four indicator lights that indicate the battery level it has left.

Motorola VerveBuds 250 case and headphones. Motorola

Headphones offer active noise cancellation system through its pads, which can have various sizes to better adapt to the user’s ear, which also have optical detection to stop or resume playback depending on whether we take it off or put it on. These Motorola VerveBuds 250 are now available to buy through the manufacturer’s website and specialized stores, in five colors, white, black, blue, red and turquoise, and at a recommended price of 59.99 euros.

