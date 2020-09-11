MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

Motorola RAZR 2, technical specifications and design confirmed by these documents?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Motorola RAZR 2, technical specifications and design confirmed by these documents?

The new Motorola RAZR 2 folding smartphone in all likelihood we will see it on September 9, 2020, as stated by the company itself on social media, but the documents of the US telephone operator AT&T in which you can see the design of the device and also some technical details.

In the image visible at the bottom of the article you can see the diagram of the Motorola RAZR 2020 released online by the well-known tipster Evan Blass: in it you can see all the details of the smartphone, including the rear fingerprint sensor, the power button on the left side, and also the 48 MP rear camera and 20 MP front camera. A patent that appeared online in November also showed us the possibility of seeing touch sides in the RAZR 2 to provide more functions to the user.

All these data confirm the various rumors that have appeared online in recent months: already in August there was talk of the same cameras, but also of the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor (Octa-core 1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 2,845mAh battery. As for the displays, however, there is talk of a 6.2-inch P-OLED Flex View together with a 2.7-inch Quick View G-OLED secondary screen.

Obviously, these are still unconfirmed specifications, so they must be taken with pliers while waiting for the fateful Motorola event of 9 September.

