Motorola RAZR 5G, data sheet leaked online shortly before the official announcement

By Brian Adam
Motorola RAZR 5G, data sheet leaked online shortly before the official announcement

The WinFuture site got new renders and information regarding the next Motorola RAZR arriving on the market, the successor of the folding already available and tested by us again in November. Here are some images, reported at the bottom of the article, and data of the technical characteristics leaked online.

Let’s start from Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor (Octa-core 1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver), accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As for the display, Motorola RAZR 5G could come with one 6.2-inch P-OLED Flex View main screen (2142 x 876 pixels) and a secondary 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View.

Camera side instead will come a 48MP main sensor with OIS and f / 1.7 aperture, accompanied by a 20MP front lens and f / 2.2 aperture; finally, the battery will be 2800 mAh with 15W fast charging. In short, the characteristics are practically the same as described in the documents of the US telephone operator AT&T that appeared online on August 30th.

Please note that the much rumored Motorola event will be today, so we will receive confirmation in the next few hours. Meanwhile, if you already want to win the next Motorola RAZR with one $ 200 discount just buy the Minnidip x Razr Ch (air) inflatable chair.

