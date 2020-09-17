Motorola RAZR 5G is tempting to everyone: global soldout in just 2 minutes

The new Motorola RAZR 5G folding smartphone was officially shown a week ago, revealing to the world the upgrade compared to the predecessor that arrived in Italy in 2019. These news are so interested in the public that the device would have gone sold out all over the world in just two minutes.

Let’s recall the technical specifications for a moment: inside the Motorola RAZR 5G there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core chip from 2.4Ghz maximum, accompanied by the Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The display instead is a 6.2-inch P-OLED with a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels, while externally there is another 2.7-inch G-OLED screen with 800 x 600 resolution.

On the camera side, there is a single 48MP sensor (f / 1.8, Samsung ISOCELL GM1), while the front lens is 20MP (f / 2.2). Finally, ensure support for 5G, Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM), USB Type-C 3.1, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and 15W charging for the 2800 mAh battery. The operating system is Android 10, while the dimensions of the foldable Motorola are equal to 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm, for a weight of 192 grams.

The price of $ 1923, or 1599.99 euros in Italy, however, it would not seem so accessible to users: so what is the charm of the brand combined with the updating of the hardware to attract consumers enough to sell all the units in two minutes? Without knowing the reasons for the boom in sales, we just have to wait for the second batch of 21 September to see if it will be sold out again.