Motorola RAZR 5G official, the folding makes steps forward: Italy price

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that arrived in Italy in 2019? Well, now it’s time to move on to the second generation of foldables and indeed it was Motorola RAZR 5G unveiled, which is more than just a 5G variant of the previous model.

In particular, according to what was reported by MSPowerUser and Engadget, the brand managed by Lenovo has decided to review many hardware components, starting with the processor. In fact, under the body of Motorola RAZR 5G there is no longer a Snapdragon 710, but rather a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core SoC operating at the maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz, flanked by an Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. In short, a not insignificant leap forward compared to the previous generation.

For the rest, we find an internal 6.2-inch P-OLED display with a resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels, while the external screen has a diagonal of 2.7 inches and is a G-OLED with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels. The single rear camera is 48MP (f / 1.8, Samsung ISOCELL GM1), while the front photo sensor is 20MP (f / 2.2). There is also support for 5G, Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM), USB Type-C 3.1, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. The battery is 2800 mAh with 15W charging support. The operating system is Android 10, while the dimensions of the smartphone are equal to 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm, for a weight of 192 grams. In short, in the end all the leaks leaked during the day were confirmed.

In any case, although we are not talking about a revolutionary product, Motorola RAZR 5G is not a simple 5G variant of the previous folding smartphone, since it carries with it several steps forward at the hardware level, from the processor to the rear photo sensor, not to mention the changes at the hinge level.

For more details on the device, you can refer to the official Motorola website. Regarding price and availability in Italy, Motorola RAZR 5G will arrive in our country starting from the second half of September 2020 at a cost of 1599.99 euros.