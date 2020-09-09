MobileAndroidTech News

Motorola Razr 5G: the clamshell folding is renewed with 5G, a more resistant design and better cameras

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Motorola Razr 5G: the clamshell folding is renewed with 5G, a more resistant design and better cameras

It was last November when Motorola officially announced its long-awaited foldable phone, the Motorola Razr, with a shell type format that inevitably reminded us of the company’s legendary V3. Motorola’s first foray into the folding segment came with 4G connectivity on board, so speculation soon began with a 5G version of the device.

In recent weeks, the leaks around that folding future have intensified to such an extent that we already knew many of its features and its external appearance. Today, as planned, the company officially presented the new Motorola Razr 5G, which in addition to being compatible with next generation networks, comes with improvements in cameras, memory and design.

Motorola RAZR 5G datasheet

MOTOROLA RAZR 5G

screen

Inside: 6.2-inch pOLED, 2142 x 876 pixels (373 dpi)
Exterior: gOLED 2.7 inches, 800 x 600 pixels (370 dpi)

Processor

Snapdragon 765G
Adreno 620

RAM

8 GB

Storage

256 GB

Frontal camera

20 MP Quad Pixel f / 2.2, 1.6μm

Rear cameras

48 MP Quad Pixel f / 1.7, 1.6μm, OIS

ToF sensor

Battery

2,800 mAh
TurboPower 15W fast charge

Operating system

Android 10 + My UX

Connectivity

5G (Sub-6GHz), WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C

Others

Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM), rear fingerprint reader, splash resistant design

Dimensions and weight

Unfolded: 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm
Folded: 91.7 x 72.6 x 16mm
Weight: 192g

Price

1,499 euros

Same displays in an improved design

Motorola Razr 5g 03

In addition to a more compact, lightweight and splash resistant design, the new Motorola Razr 5G features an improved hinge (It promises to hold up to 200,000 openings / closings) and a body that mixes glass and aluminum (7000 series). The fingerprint reader is now in the back, embedded in the company logo, as we have seen in other models of the company.

Where there are no changes is in the screens, because we find, again, a 6.2 inch foldable pOLED interior panel with 2,142 x 876 pixels resolution and a 2.7-inch gOLED exterior panel with 800 x 600 pixels.

Motorola Razr 5g 02

That screen, called Quick View display, now has a navigation bar that mimics the gestures of Android 10 and offersquick access to eight preselected apps (camera, messages, calculator, Google Keep, Google News, Google Home and YouTube), although Motorola is working to increase that compatibility and offer the user the possibility to choose which applications run on that panel.

And if we talk about software, we have to say that the Motorola Razr 5G comes with the additions of the My UX layer and includes NFC both to perform mobile payments with Google Play like to share content more easily with other compatible devices.

A plus in memories, cameras and connectivity

Motorola Razr 5g 04

One of the big differences with the previous model is that the new Motorola folding, as the name suggests, adds 5G connectivity. This is possible thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, which here is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

As for the photographic equipment, there are important improvements. The main (or outer) chamber consists of a 48 megapixel f / 1.7 sensor with 1.6 μm pixels, Quad Pixel technology and optical image stabilization. It is accompanied by a ToF sensor for laser autofocus and various functions such as group selfie or portrait mode.

Motorola Razr 5g 05

On the inside of the phone, we find another camera that we can consider front and that now includes a 20 megapixel f / 2.2 sensor with 1.6μm pixels and Quad Pixel (pixel binning) technology to combine 4 pixels into 1 for a brighter image.

To power itself, it has a battery with slightly more capacity than that of the first Razr, specifically, 2,800 mAh. What remains is its compatibility with the TurboPower fast charging up to 15W.

Motorola RAZR 5G price and availability

Motorola Razr 5g 06

Motorola’s new foldable will be available this fall at a official price of 1,499 euros. As confirmed by the company, it will be sold in three different colors (Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury and Blush Gold) and in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. We will update the article when we have the details on the exact release date.

