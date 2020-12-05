Latest newsTech NewsMobile

Motorola Razr: Pocket Smartphone Features, Design and Price

By Abraham
0
41
Abraham

Motorola Razr 5G’s revolutionary flexible material allows the 6.2 “OLED display to fold in half and fit comfortably in the palm of your hand.

The Motorola company has announced a new mid -range smartphone, it is the Razr but now with 5G technology integrated. The new pocket cell phone features a foldable screen and iconic design.

Motorola Razr 5G is the second generation of Motorola’s folding phone which stands out for its design, technology and functionalities, below we show you the main features and price in the market of the Motorola Razr 5G.

 

Infinite capacity, perfect pocket design

The revolutionary flexible material allows the gorgeous 6.2 “OLED display to fold in half and fits comfortably in the palm of your hand or pocket. The precision-crafted metal and glass on the new razr give it a totally modern look to the incomparable iconic design.

Iconic device

A unique device like the razr deserves packaging that will boost your experience. Use the box that comes as a vertical phone stand and amplify your music or podcasts. Keep the cloth accessory pouch to carry your charger, headphones and more when you travel. What’s included in the package: Motorola razr, TurboPower charger and cable, DENON premium earbuds, SIM card removal tool, 3.5mm headphone adapter, accessory case and stand.

Interactive Quick View Screen

Stay connected, even when the phone is closed: reply to messages, play games, change songs, get directions to a place and much more.

48 MP camera with optical stabilizer

Enjoy brighter photos in low light conditions and with optical image stabilization thanks to the most advanced selfie camera of any smartphone.

All day battery

Go a day without recharging, then quickly recharge with TurboPower.

Powerful performance

Feel the relentless power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for movies, music, and more.

Price

The RAZR 5G will be available in Mexico through the official Motorola store starting this December 3, and already with Telcel and AT&T for December 5. Its price is 34,999 pesos.

