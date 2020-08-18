Tech NewsMobile

Motorola Razr V3 is turning 16 and we remember it

By Brian Adam
0
0
Motorola Razr V3 is turning 16 and we remember it
Motorola Razr V3 Is Turning 16 And We Remember It.png

Must Read

Mobile

Motorola Razr V3 is turning 16 and we remember it

Brian Adam - 0
Sixteen summers ago we met the Motorola Razr V3, a device that quickly became a fashion and pop culture icon for its design; surely you had...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft is committed to the environment: “By 2030 we will no longer produce waste”

Brian Adam - 0
The latest news from Microsoft was not the best, especially the announcement of the layoff of 1,000 employees. To remedy this, the Redmond company...
Read more
Apps

Google Assistant launches ‘Family Bell’ ads and sends voice messages to a specific speaker

Brian Adam - 0
He Google Assistant It is preparing for the new normality of back to school, wherein many areas of the world distance classes are going...
Read more
Apps

Spotify, the CEO: “You can’t make records every three or four years”, artists in revolt

Brian Adam - 0
Storm on the CEO of SpotifyDaniel Ek, who was interviewed by Music Ally, spoke about the situation on the music market, attracting quite a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Sixteen summers ago we met the Motorola Razr V3, a device that quickly became a fashion and pop culture icon for its design; surely you had one or it was spoiled of a friend of yours. To celebrate the anniversary of this great team, here we bring to your memory some of its main characteristics with which it conquered a generation in 2004.

Motorola calculated that it could sell between 300 thousand and 800 thousand Razr; In four years it sold 130 million, all thanks to these characteristics that the public wanted to get their hands on:

Lightweight:  The Motorola Razr V3 was 14mm thick and the body was made of aluminium. It was, at the time, the thinnest phone in the world. Incredibly compact and lightweight for the time!

Ideal display:  One of the most popular features of the first Razr among consumers was the 2.2-inch front display. At that time it was ideal for viewing notifications, receiving a call, and even as a camera viewfinder when it was closed.

Flat keyboard:  Unlike most cell phones where each key protruded, the Motorola Razr V3 keyboard was all flat, a metal plate with stencil-like cutouts, to make it easier to slide your fingers and press gently. Plus, it was electroluminescent!

Foldable Design:  We loved hanging up that cell phone! In a world of bar phones, with the screen and keyboard down, Motorola opted to revive the idea of ​​the StarTac (its previous hit, the first cell phone with a cover, from 1996).

It was not the only folding cell phone on the market but it was one of the thinnest and most elegant, so it gave an incredible style.

Colours:  One of Motorola’s successes with the Razr was in later offering versions in multiple colours. It included various shades of pink, gold, and turquoise.

The Motorola Razr V3 turns 16 and we still miss it

After 16 years, now you can have the new Motorola Razr with more technology!

All these details inspired the recent launch of the new Motorola Razr with a folding screen; plus it has a completely renovated camera system. The best thing is that you can already find it in Telcel. Discover here more of its characteristics.

The Motorola Razr V3 turns 16 and we still miss it
New Motorola Razr. Photo: Telcel

Remember that now you can have it at the best price since by contracting a Telcel Max Unlimited Plan 5000 you can take the Motorola Razr with a 50% discount on the initial payment of the equipment. In this way, you will premiere and enjoy the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones. This incredible promotion is available nationwide; but you must hurry since you have until August 12, 2020. In this link, you will find more information.

So if you loved the Motorola Razr V3 now you can have its modern version with all those unforgettable features but now with modern technology. It looks amazing!

Related Articles

Microsoft

Microsoft is committed to the environment: “By 2030 we will no longer produce waste”

Brian Adam - 0
The latest news from Microsoft was not the best, especially the announcement of the layoff of 1,000 employees. To remedy this, the Redmond company...
Read more
Apps

Google Assistant launches ‘Family Bell’ ads and sends voice messages to a specific speaker

Brian Adam - 0
He Google Assistant It is preparing for the new normality of back to school, wherein many areas of the world distance classes are going...
Read more
Apps

Spotify, the CEO: “You can’t make records every three or four years”, artists in revolt

Brian Adam - 0
Storm on the CEO of SpotifyDaniel Ek, who was interviewed by Music Ally, spoke about the situation on the music market, attracting quite a...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Windows 10, new Start menu: here’s how to activate it immediately

Brian Adam - 0
Following the first signs of a few weeks ago, we return to the topic of new Windows 10 Start menu, expected by many users....
Read more
Space tech

Space tourist travel: will be available soon (for those who can afford it)

Brian Adam - 0
On 31 October 2014 the first flight test of a very particular aircraft was carried out: the spaceplane. The aircraft is designed for fly...
Read more
Apps

The Secure Folder reappears in the latest version of Google Files: so you can keep your files safe

Brian Adam - 0
You may have heard of Google Files on occasion. It is an application, not just an explorer, that allows us to free up space...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©