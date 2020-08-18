Motorola Razr V3 is turning 16 and we remember it

Sixteen summers ago we met the Motorola Razr V3, a device that quickly became a fashion and pop culture icon for its design; surely you had one or it was spoiled of a friend of yours. To celebrate the anniversary of this great team, here we bring to your memory some of its main characteristics with which it conquered a generation in 2004.

Motorola calculated that it could sell between 300 thousand and 800 thousand Razr; In four years it sold 130 million, all thanks to these characteristics that the public wanted to get their hands on:

Lightweight: The Motorola Razr V3 was 14mm thick and the body was made of aluminium. It was, at the time, the thinnest phone in the world. Incredibly compact and lightweight for the time!

Ideal display: One of the most popular features of the first Razr among consumers was the 2.2-inch front display. At that time it was ideal for viewing notifications, receiving a call, and even as a camera viewfinder when it was closed.

Flat keyboard: Unlike most cell phones where each key protruded, the Motorola Razr V3 keyboard was all flat, a metal plate with stencil-like cutouts, to make it easier to slide your fingers and press gently. Plus, it was electroluminescent!

Foldable Design: We loved hanging up that cell phone! In a world of bar phones, with the screen and keyboard down, Motorola opted to revive the idea of ​​the StarTac (its previous hit, the first cell phone with a cover, from 1996).

It was not the only folding cell phone on the market but it was one of the thinnest and most elegant, so it gave an incredible style.

Colours: One of Motorola’s successes with the Razr was in later offering versions in multiple colours. It included various shades of pink, gold, and turquoise.

