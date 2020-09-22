Motorola Sonic Maxx 820: power, autonomy and lights to be the life of the party

It seems incredible how much time has advanced and how far behind those old human customs of go to an electronics store to buy what was known as a “music chain.” Two independent speakers with a main body containing the AM / FM radio tuner, the cassette player, a vinyl turntable and, in the best of cases, even a module for listening to Compact Discs. Mills that had prices of 600 euros or more, but much more.

Now, the normal thing is to have a wireless speaker, which we can take and bring, with a power greater than that of those monstrosities and with an ease of use that allows us to listen to anything at the touch of a touch screen on our smartphone, tablet or PC. All thanks to the wireless bluetooth or wifi connections that are used for everything. Don’t you have one of these?

Power and very good autonomy

The fact is that Motorola has already been launching a good number of wireless speakers of this type and, the latest range that has been launched on the market, is the Sonic Maxx. First they put the 810 up for sale and now it’s the turn of their older brother, the 820. A set that is designed to become the life of the party thanks to its enormous sound power.

Neither more nor less than 80W of power, which will shake the foundations of your house thanks to the built-in subwoofer, and some bass that the manufacturer has defined as “deep”. In addition, if we can manage with one, perfect, but if we want two of these Sonic Maxx 820 at the same time they can work together hand in hand thanks to True Wireless technology, as they are already using with other models of the company.

As a good speaker with aspirations, will allow us to equalize everything we hear thanks to a series of presets that come by default, to adapt what we hear to styles as common as the pop, rock, classic, jazz, etc. Its dimensions also help to carry it and bring it anywhere, thanks to a design that incorporates a handle on the back. It has IPX4 certification, which saves us from being damaged if splashed with water or liquids, and its autonomy reaches 20 hours without being plugged into a charger. Of course, that time could be drastically reduced until eleven if we turn on the LED lights that will put the note of color in the room in which we have organized the party.

Finally, this Sonic Maxx 820 adds, unlike other models of the house and competitors, microphone and guitar jacks as well as a digital FM radio tuner. If you are interested, you have it available at a price of 199.99 euros.

