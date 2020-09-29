Mount a deco with Kodi thanks to Raspberry Pi

Currently there are many media players that allow use Kodi. Whether with Windows or Android, with Kodi we can play all kinds of content, including channels through IPTV. In addition to those options, we can also use Kodi on a Raspberry Pi, and with this Raspberry Pi case we have it better than ever.

We talk about the Kodi Edition Raspberry Pi Case, a limited special edition based on the design of the Flirc Raspberry Pi Case, but with the Kodi logo on top and with a darker tone that matches the interface of the popular multimedia player application.

There are two models available: one for the Raspberry Pi 4 and one for the 3

The case is made of aluminum, so it doubles as a heatsink and saves you from having to spend money buying small heatsinks for the Raspberry Pi. The case itself includes a thermal pad and four screws to attach them to the Raspberry Pi. In addition, it has pads on the bottom to facilitate cooling through the holes in the bottom.

In that lower part there is also easy access to the GPIO without disassembling the board, in addition to being able to access and insert the microSD card without having to disassemble it. Beyond that, the case also features slots for the USB, HDMI, Ethernet and Jack ports.

We have two models of this plate. The former is compatible with up to the Raspberry Pi 3 B +. The second is compatible with the Raspberry Pi 4, which must be different because it changes the location of some of its ports, such as Ethernet, HDMI or USB, where the latter two are now USB C and microHDMI.

Raspberry Pi Spain RAS-4-4G – Pi 4 Motherboard Model B / 4 GB SDRAM (1822096)

The housings cost between 16.5 and 20 euros

Both shells are priced at £ 18, and can be purchased from Thepihut.

Kodi Edition Raspberry Pi 3 Case (v2) – 18 pounds (20 euros)

Kodi Edition Raspberry Pi 4 Case – 18 pounds (20 euros)

In the case of not wanting the Kodi decoration, it is also possible to buy the plain model for 16 pounds for the Raspberry Pi 4 version, and 15 pounds for the Raspberry Pi 3.

Kodi Edition Raspberry Pi 3 Case (v2) – 15 pounds (16.5 euros)

Kodi Edition Raspberry Pi 4 Case – 16 pounds (17.6 euros)

Beyond the physical aspect, installing Kodi on the Raspberry Pi is quite simple. The easiest thing is to install a Linux distribution that already has Kodi or one that allows you to install Kodi, such as Raspbian. We can also download OSMC or LibreELEC. Once we have it installed, we can buy remote controls to manage everything, or even use the mobile as a control element of the operating system. If we use a Raspberry Pi 4, there will be no format that resists us, since it is capable of decoding up to 4K at 60 FPS encoded in H.265, being able to watch it on a 4K Smart TV without problems thanks to its HDMI 2.0 port.