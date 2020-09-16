Mourning at home Bill Gates: the father of the Microsoft founder died at 94

Mourning for former Microsoft CEO and philanthropist Bill Gates. IS’ passed away at age 94 in Seattle Bill Gates Sr., father of the founder of the colossus of Redmond. The death of the prominent Seattle lawyer was announced by his son on his personal website.

“My father died peacefully at home yesterday, surrounded by his family“writes Bill Gates on the blog.”My father’s death was not unexpected, he was 94 and his health was getting worse. We have all had a lot of time to reflect on how lucky we have been to have this amazing man in our lives for so many years. And we are not alone in these feelings. My father’s wisdom, generosity, empathy and humility have had a huge influence on people all over the world.“Gates continued.

“The experience of being Bill Gates’ son was incredible. People asked my dad who the real Bill Gates was. The truth is, he was everything I try to be. I will miss him every day. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation wouldn’t be what it is today without my father. More than anyone else, he has shaped the values ​​of the foundation. He was collaborative, judicious and serious about learning“he concluded.

Gates Sr was in fact vice president of the philanthropic association, and co-founded the Prestion Gates & Ellis law firm, now the international law firm K&L Gates.

Immediate also arrived reaction of the current Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, which he defined Gates Sr. “an important person to Microsoft, who has helped shape our culture by playing a vital role in our community“.