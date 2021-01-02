Mourning in Miss Mexico: Ximena Hita, who was Miss Aguascalientes 2019, died

- Advertisement -

The young model Ximena Hita, who was Miss Aguascalientes 2019, passed away in circumstances that have not yet been specified.

It was the Miss Mexico Organization that announced the announcement of the death, this Friday, January 1, through its social networks.

“Dear Miss Mexico Family: There is no correct way to communicate such unfortunate news as this ; The confirmation of the death of Ximena Hita Miss Aguascalientes fills us with pain and sadness whom we knew, appreciated and admired, who will forever remain in our memories ”, read a message on Instagram from the organization.

To accompany the text, a black and white image of Hita was published on the account, taken on the day she was crowned Miss Aguascalientes.

“Ximena, we will always remember you; Thank you for all your love for building an inclusive society with values, your legacy we will always carry ”, added in the message.

“We deeply regret your departure and we extend our condolences to his family, friends and the state coordination of @missaguascalientesorg “, the message continued, including a” Rest in peace “and a phrase from the Uruguayan writer Mario Benedetti:” After all, death is just a symptom that there was life ”.

For now there is no more information regarding the causes of the death of the young woman, who was only 21 years old.

In addition to her work as a model, Hita was a paramedic and also studied a degree in Nursing, activities that she reported on through her Instagram, where she used to make frequent publications.

Within the world of entertainment, she worked as a host at the Azteca subsidiary in Aguascalientes.

Cynthia de la vega, who was elected Nuestra Belleza Mundo México in 2010, was one of the first to mourn Hita’s death. “Return high beauty and rest in Peace,” he wrote.

The announcement of the death was especially surprising because just a few hours before, a post with a photo of Hita and a message to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021 was published on Miss Aguascalientes’s Instagram account.

In her official account, Hita herself shared some stories on Thursday where she answered some questions about her life and invited her more than ten thousand followers to participate in a giveaway.

According to local media, the Aguascalientes municipality police found the young woman’s lifeless body in her home on Friday morning, after responding to a report, so the hypothesis of a possible suicide, until now it has not been officially confirmed.

Mario García, a member of the Department of Social Communication of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, confirmed that this morning a report related to the death of a woman of approximately 25 years was attended.

“Yes, a woman, a paramedic student, was treated at Residencial del Parque,” he said.

Regarding the cause of death, he indicated that it was due to “Medication intake”, although the final report from the authorities and the issuance of a statement confirming the information is still missing.

In addition to her stories on Instagram, published on Friday afternoon, the last post by Ximena Hita on the same social network was shared on December 31 to thank the sponsors of Miss Aguascalientes.

“We wish you a lot of love, peace and a lot of patience in every challenge that comes our way, because we are sure that we will achieve every goal that we set ourselves. Many thanks to each of the Sponsors who have made this great Organization possible. Merry Christmas to you ”, he indicated.

Before that publication, Hita had been seen in a picture to celebrate Christmas. This post already has dozens of messages referring to the possible suicide of the young model, which several of his followers already take as a fact.

