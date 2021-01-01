Mourning in the Mexican show: celebrities who lost their lives in 2020

- Advertisement -

In the dizzying 2020 where humanity experienced an unprecedented health crisis, millions of people in the world lost their lives and the entertainment world also dressed in mourning when losing some stars that shone for the last time shocking their followers.

April 30 the news of the death of Óscar Chávez was released, known as the greater caiphan, who died at the age of 85 after being hospitalized for presenting symptoms associated with the coronavirus. The iconic singer of Macondo and For you He was one of the pioneers of political song and criticism of the bad government.

The singer’s fans gave him an emotional farewell through social networks. In addition to sharing the songs performed or written by Chávez, people attached to him, as well as fans of his work in the political and cultural sphere, they sent their deepest condolences to the family.

On May 13, the renowned singer Yoshio lost his life at the Xoco Hospital in Mexico City, where he had entered to be treated for salmonella, according to his wife Marcela Hernández. However, the medical report stated that he lost his life due to pulmonary complications derived from a COVID-19 infection. The singer born in 1959 was hospitalized in an emergency and days later he was intubated and isolated, like other patients suffering from the condition, so it was not possible for his wife to remain by his side.

The iconic actor and comedian, Manuel Crazy Valdés, died on August 28 at the age of 89 after a tough battle with cancer that plagued him for several years. In his last weeks he faced deteriorating health, especially to various respiratory problems that led him to be hospitalized. His body was veiled in a famous funeral home on Sullivan Street in Mexico City, where due to the pandemic many of his friends were unable to attend.

On September 2, the actress, dancer and vedette Paraguayan Wanda Seux, He died at the age of 72 at the Casa del Actor, located in Mexico City, due to a cardiorespiratory arrest, preliminary reason of the doctor who certified his death.

Her health is known to have deteriorated in recent years due to her long battle with breast cancer, various strokes and respiratory problems. Known as “The gold bomb”, The emblematic artist lived in Mexico City, after being retired in Guerrero for several years, where he kept suffering the attacks of his illness.

The afternoon of Sunday, October 25, the death of Alfredo Palacios was announced, famous stylist and specialist in cosmetology with more than 40 years of experience in the national entertainment scene that rubbed shoulders with great stars such as Verónica Castro and Silvia Pinal. The “stylist of the stars” suffered a heart attack and kidney complications that caused his death at his home at 72 years of age, his remains were transferred to his native Veracruz.

On Sunday the first of November, in full celebration of the Day of the Faithful Dead, the producer Magda Rodríguez died suddenly, according to the medical report because of a shock hypovolemic and bleeding from the digestive tract, his death occurred in his sleep in her home located in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office of Mexico City, being her domestic worker who found her lifeless and gave the report to her relatives and paramedics.

The news shocked the public because the 57-year-old producer had no known symptoms of illness; Those most affected by the news were her daughter Andrea Escalona and her sister Andrea Rodríguez, who assumed her role as producer in the morning Today.

A few days after the end of the year a new death shocked the public, because the prolific Yucatecan composer Armando Manzanero lost his life due to kidney failure and complications due to his contagion of COVID-19. Although the musician had been admitted to a hospital in Mexico City for days, where he was transferred by his relatives due to oxygenation difficulties, the artist had progressed favorably and there was even talk of his imminent recovery.

Suddenly the author of I like and Are we a couple He had to be intubated, and although his family reported that this procedure did not respond to a serious situation, The truth is that on December 28, Mexico woke up with the fatal news of his death.

A few days after turning 85, the author went down in the history of music in our country, leaving an important legacy of compositions that managed to be recognized in many countries and their artistic quality was recognized over the decades by the public and the various organisms of culture.