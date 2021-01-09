Mourning on Televisa: telenovela writer Marissa Garrido died

- Advertisement -

The company Televisa is in mourning due to death of telenovela writer Marissa Garrido.

Although in his later years Garrido wrote stories for Aztec TVHis most memorable works were with the San Ángel television station.

In fact, it was on the Twitter account of Televisa Espectáculos where the death of the writer was reported.

“Marissa Garrido passed away today, one of the most important writers and with the longest career in telenovelas ”, read on the social network.

“She was one of the most important and recognized partners of SOGEM, Society of Writers ”, added the publication of the television station, which was also accompanied by a photograph of Garrido.

Born in 1926, Marissa Garrido wrote more than 20 telenoves throughout her career, which began in the 1960s with The twins, Fog and The lioness, perhaps his best known story, starring Amparo Rivelles and Ernesto Alonso, with Jacqueline Andere and Guillermo Murray as antagonists.

That 1961 production marked history thanks to the strength that Garrido gave to Rivelles’s character, “La Leona”, a woman who is deceived by a seducer and who ends up becoming harsh and vindictive.

That story was followed by others like Destination and Confession secret, with Carmen Montejo and Silvia Derbez, respectively.

From the hand of Valentin Pimstein and Ernesto Alonso, mainly, Garrido’s work came to fruition in the 70s with productions such as An intruder has arrived, The earth, Cheap spring, dove and Yara.

dove, from 1975, was one of the first soap operas in which the work of Ofelia Medina stood out, in charge of giving life to the protagonist, a humble young woman who ends up falling in love with a rich man.

The sister of the actress Amparo Garrido remained quite active in the following decade with Wanting to fly, Do not fear love, Always love me, In search of paradise, Angelica, Passion and Power and Chained.

In those years, Garrido adapted several of his stories for the Brazilian channel SBT.

After a decade away from television productions, Marissa Garrido returned to work, although with TV Azteca, as she was in charge of writing the story of Blue Tequila (1998), starring Bárbara Mori and Mauricio Ochmann.

In the same company he carried out Forbidden kisses, soap opera of 1999, with Fernando Allende and Margarita Gralia. Although some credit this story as the last in her career, the author returned to Televisa in 2018 as one of the screenwriters of The champion’s boss, an adaptation of the Colombian La mama del 10, produced by Roberto Gómez Fernández.

Garrido’s career also covered genres such as radio soap operas, where he developed before entering the world of television and unit programs, since in 1997 he was part of the team of Woman, real life cases.

Although the causes of Garrido’s death were not officially disclosed, some versions indicate that it could have been caused by COVID-19, without being confirmed.

The program Gossip, from Multimedios, was one of those who pointed to COVID as the cause of the death of the writer, who was also a pianist, interpreter and playwright.

The General Society of Writers of Mexico (SOGEM) published a message on its Twitter account to mourn the death of Garrido, who was one of its founding members.

