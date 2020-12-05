Movie Swiper, an app to ‘match’ and watch a movie together

Watching a movie with friends can go from being an unforgettable night to creating a conflict, because agreeing to choose what to watch is sometimes not easy. To make the choice easier, you can use Movie Swiper, a mobile app available on Android, which works as a kind of dating app but that, instead of finding the match with another person, allows you to match and choose the movie you like. all your friends.

Movie Swiper is an app that lets you know if you share the same film tastes with your friends

The application requires registering as a user using a name, password and email. Then a private group is created where other known people are added. Each one is shown different movies and, similarly to Tinder, you must mark them, pressing a green heart to indicate that you like the proposed movie or a red X to indicate that you do not like it.

The list of proposed films is random, both classics from film history and more current titles, although they can be classified by genre. Also, before saying whether or not you liked a film production, you can see how it has been rated by your group of friends, which leaves nothing to surprises.

When a movie receives a “like” from several members of the group, that is when the match happens. The material is stored in the group’s history, where the list of movies they have matched is displayed, making it easy to choose which tape to choose when meeting as a group or using platforms to watch movies from a distance.

In addition to the “I like” or “I don’t like” buttons, there is also a button for the undecided, which allows you to “pass” without voting. There is also a fourth button to see extra information about the film production: the synopsis, the score in the Internet Movie Database (IMDB), which is an online database with information on thousands of films, and even the review from Rotten Tomatoes, a website that brings together thousands of reviews and movie reviews.

