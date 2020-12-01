Movie Swiper, an application to choose as a group which movie to watch

Sometimes choosing a movie or series that we will see alone, it is usually complicated by the time we take to choose. This is something that can be made much more difficult when it comes to a group, so agreeing to decide which movie to watch can be a real challenge. However, we have found an application for Android that, with a mechanism similar to that of Tinder, will allow us to make a decision by consensus.

Its name is Movie Swiper and its mechanism is based on creating a group and starting to slide to the right or left, depending on whether we like a movie or not.

Do you need to decide which movie to watch? Keep it simple like on Tinder

Tinder is a dating application that is characterized by a very simple mechanism when it comes to helping us decide who attracts us and who does not. The application gives us a photograph, if we slide to the right we are selecting it and to the left, we are discarding it. The magic happens when another person slides our photo to the right, thus the match happens and they can start talking.

In that sense, the creators of Movie Swiper thought that it is a good way to make decisions and they have applied it when it comes to movies.

In that sense, the process that we will follow in Movie Swiper begins with the creation of a group where we will add our friends. Each one will be shown a series of movies that we must select or discard and the application will be in charge of marking the matches. At the end, the options with the greatest coincidences among all will be presented and thus, they will be able to take the film that had the most acceptance.

It is a fun and also very effective way to choose which movie to watch if we are in a group of friends. If you have this problem on a recurring basis, do not hesitate to try this app that will surely make your life easier.

To obtain the,follow this link.

.