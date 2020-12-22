Movies and series coming to Netflix in January 2021

All the news that the platform with the most users worldwide has prepared is already known: Netflix. If you are one of those who have an account, we are going to tell you everything that you will enjoy at the beginning of 2021 and, therefore, they will be one of the options that will make you start the new year.
There is a lot and good between movies and series that you can enjoy on the VOD platform that offers clients of all kinds so you can enjoy the content even if you go on a trip. The fact is that now that it is cold, you will see that it is not exactly a problem to stay at home.
The series that arrive in January 2021 on Netflix
One of the most important novelties is that the Cobra Kai Season 3 It will be one of those that will be released, but curiously there is still no specific date as indicated by the platform (everything indicates that it will be January 8). But, the case is that one of the biggest successes of 2020 comes in its first creation already under the umbrella of Netflix itself.
Other options that will be new to the service are those listed below:
January 1
- Monarch (Season 2)
- My Hero Academia (Season 2)
January 5
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1)
January the 8th
- Lupine (Season 1)
- Memories of Idhún (Season 2)
January 15
- Carmen Sandiego (Season 4)
- Dawson Grows (Season 1 to Season 6)
- (Dis) charm (Season 3)
- Kuroro’s Basketball (Kuroko no basuke) (Season 1)
January 19
- Hello Ninja (Season 4)
January 20
- Mother There Are Only Two (Season 1)
January 22
- Destiny: The Winx Saga (Season 1)
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 2)
- Blown Away (Season 2)
January 27th
- 50 m² (Season 1)
- Orange Is the New Black (Season 7)
No date yet
- Bonding (Season 2)
Movies coming to Netflix next month
Some of the options that attract attention from among those that reach the service catalog are Sleepy Hollow; Father in duplicate; o The excavation. The fact is that as you will see below you are going to have a good amount of news in January 2021:
- Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- Shadow of the Devil (1997)
- Funny Girl (1968)
- Miss Bala (2019)
- Three Days to Kill (2014)
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021)
- Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)
- Between two husbands (2000)
January 2nd
- Borning: Asphalt on Fire (2021)
January 4th
- Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017)
- The Mummy (2017)
January 6th
- Rock and roll cowboys (2021)
January 7th
- Fragments of a Woman (2021)
January the 8th
- Aziz’s Dilemma (2021)
January 9th
- Rocketman (2019)
January 10
- Escape Room (2019)
January 13th
- Let Me Out (2017)
January 14
- Kin (2019)
January 15
- Father in duplicate (2021)
- Sniper: The Last Massacre (2017)
- Out in the open (2021)
January 22
- White Tiger (2021)
- Come out of the closet (2020)
January 25
- Superlópez (2018)
January 27th
- Penguin Bloom (2020)
January 29
- The Excavation (2021)
- Low Zero (2021)
- Ohana: Hawaiian Treasure (2021)