Movistar, the operator with the fastest 4G, according to OpenSignal

This was revealed by the OpenSignal report regarding the past month of July 2020. In it we can see the mobile performance of the different operators in video, games, calls, download speed, upload speed, 4G availability and 4G coverage. The sample has analyzed the activity of 263,783 users, with 861.3 million measurements taken between March 1 and May 29, 2020.

Gaming

The video game experience analyzes latency, jitter and packet loss, and in this case Movistar is the one that obtained the best result, although all operators are within the category of “Fair”, with an acceptable quality in which the player feels that he is properly controlling the character in the game and you do not notice major signal losses, cuts or instability. The worst offender in this category is Yoigo.

Download speed

The download speed Average has fallen during the lockdown, probably due to the fact that there were fewer users in cities and more in the suburbs, where there may be points with worse coverage. The big three operators lost between 1 and 2.2 Mbps compared to the last report, while Yoigo increased 0.3 Mbps. Average speeds exceeded 18 Mbps in all operators.

According to OpenSignal tests, there is a big difference between operators. Vodafone reached an average of 18.1 Mbps, for the 31.2 of Orange and 31.8 from Movistar, while Yoigo had a speed of 24.2 Mbps. This is quite strange on Vodafone’s part, but it probably has an easy explanation: the speed limitation on their unlimited data rates, where the two cheapest unlimited rates are limited to 2 and 10 Mbps, hence the speed has plummeted. Therefore, this artificial limitation distorts the comparison, where rates with limited speed would have to be eliminated from the sample to have a real image.

Upload speed

Movistar has removed from Vodafone the throne of the fastest operator in the upload speed in 4G. Movistar increased its speed 0.4 Mbps, while that of Orange increased 0.5 Mbps. Yoigo remained the same, and with Vodafone, the speed fell 1 Mbps. No operator obtained less than 8 Mbps, where Movistar is the one he had the most with 11.9 Mbps.

4G availability

All Spanish operators offer a 4G availability greater than 90%. This figure indicates the time that users are connected to 4G networks, increasing with respect to the last report by 0.5% in Orange and 1.1% in Yoigo, while in Movistar and Vodafone it fell by 0.4%. All are around 90-91%.

4G coverage

In the category of 4G coverage it is Orange who wins, with 9.5, closely followed by Movistar with 9.4. Vodafone is also very close with 9.2, while Yoigo, which has the least deployment in Spain, stands with 6.8, since the operator takes advantage of agreements with Orange and Movistar to use its networks when it cannot offer coverage own.