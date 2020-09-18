Mozilla closes two of its Android apps: goodbye to Firefox Send and Firefox Notes

Mozilla currently has in its portfolio various apps for Android devices: from the Firefox browser to its new Firefox Preview through Firefox ScreenshotGo -to organize the screenshots- or Firefox Lockwise -the password manager-, to name a few examples.

However, there are two that are about to disappear: Firefox Send, a kind of WeTransfer by Mozilla to send large files easily, and Firefox Notes, something like Mozilla’s alternative to Google Keep. As confirmed by the company itself in its blog, both services are being canceled and will soon cease to be part of the Mozilla product family for Android.

Send no longer exists and Notes will disappear in November

Firefox Send for Android

Mozilla is redefining its strategic approach and, for that reason, it has just announced the end of the useful life of two services that arose from your Firefox Test Pilot program: Firefox Send and Firefox Notes. With this, the company assures, they will focus their efforts on other proposals such as Mozilla VPN, Firefox Monitor and Firefox Private Network.

Firefox Send arrived in March 2019 as an encrypted file sharing tool. Mozilla explains that it got “a good reach and a loyal audience”, but unfortunately some abusive users started using it. to deliver malware and conduct phishing attacks. That led them to deactivate it last summer and, after weighing the cost of their product portfolio and strategic approach, they made the decision not to relaunch the service. In fact, Firefox Send no longer appears on Google Play and no major changes are expected in that regard.

Firefox Send was disabled at the beginning of the summer and Mozilla has made the decision not to relaunch it

For its part, Firefox Notes was born with the aim of experimenting with new encrypted data synchronization methods and landed on Google Play in July 2018 as an alternative to Google Keep, Evernote, or OneNote to take notes. According to Mozilla, the app served its purpose and has so far remained a useful little tool for Firefox and Android users.

Firefox Notes for Android

However, the company has made the decision to withdraw early november both the Android notes app and the sync service. The Firefox Notes desktop browser extension will continue to be available for existing installations and they plan to include an option to export all notes, but Mozilla has already confirmed that the app will not be able to be installed after that date.

