Mozilla implements the Site Isolation function in Firefox to make browsing more secure and so you can activate it

Mozilla has started implement Site Isolation feature in Firefox in all available versions, both in the development channels and in the stable version. A function whose objective is to protect browsing against attacks from malicious web pages.

It is not something new, as a feature similar to Site Isolation is available in Chrome. A functionality that, as its name suggests, what it does is create a kind of bubble that protects access to private data of the user when surfing the net.

Safer browsing

Until now, Site Isolation was only available to Firefox Nightly users, but now can now be activated in the stable version and in the rest of the versions available. It’s a feature that had been in testing for months under the codename Project Fission until Mozilla announced its intention to bring it to browsers in February 2019.

In its operation, Site Isolation acts as an additional security limit when browsing the web, separating web content from user data when uploading in separate processes. The objective is to prevent a website with dangerous content from accessing data such as passwords, credit card numbers or other confidential information.

As reported in Bleeping Computer, with this function enabled the user is protected against vulnerabilities like Meltdown and Specter.

How to enable Site Isolation

The Site Isolation function can be activated in Firefox stable, Release, Beta or Nightly. Just access the experiment panel by typing about: config in the browser bar and searching for “fission.autostart” in the search box.

On the right we will see a check box that by default is deactivated and we will have to change the value False to True. At that point we can only restart Firefox for the changes to take effect.

In this way, the navigation will be safer against possible threats of pages with malicious content.