MP4.to, convert MP4 files to any other format and vice versa

Converting file formats is a task that currently has dozens of ways to be carried out. There are online, desktop, portals and also mobile solutions that fulfill this task in a very solvent way. Selecting one will depend on the frequency of your activities, therefore, we want to present one with which you will only need an internet connection to convert files to MP4 format or vice versa.

Its name is MP4.to and it has dozens of conversion options within the reach of one click, with which you can easily change the format of your files.

A simple way to convert MP4 files from the browser

The fact of saving application installation and download processes is very attractive when we need to solve a situation quickly. This is the great advantage that online services offer for any task. In the case of file conversion, it is excellent because no matter where we are, we will only need a browser and an internet connection.

This is how MP4.to works, a website where upon entering we will see all the options available to convert files to MP4 format or vice versa. The page focuses mainly on this format, so it is special to work on converting multimedia files.

To start working with MP4.to the process is really simple and fast. Once you enter the website, you will receive a large list showing all the conversion alternatives. In that sense, you can convert from MP4 to MP3, WAV, FLAC, M4A, AIFF, AAC, MP2 and a large number of other formats. Best of all, we can also carry out the opposite process, taking the aforementioned formats to MP4.

Just click on any option to go to the work area where we will have to upload the file and wait for it to be processed to download it. You can repeat these steps with the amount of files you want, considering that it is a totally free tool.

To test it, follow this link.

