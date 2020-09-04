MSI launches offers for Back To School: many offers on laptops

There are fewer and fewer days left until the new school and academic year opens, that’s why MSI has seen fit to launch offers for the Back To School which will be active from 5 to 20 September and will allow you to buy many laptops at affordable prices at reduced prices.

The series laptops Prestige 14, which guarantee a long autonomy and robustness, are available at reduced prices starting from € 1,199, with the exclusive MSI Prestige Mouse Box and the convenient Type-C multi-port hub.

For those who want a large 17.3-inch Full HD display, which is necessary for creating content and studying, the P75 Creator at the price of 1,649 Euros, with mouse as a gift. Obviously there is no shortage of gaming laptops that allow not only to study but also to play: in this case it is possible to choose between the models of the GS66 Stealth and GE66 series at prices starting from 2,299 and 2,599 Euros.

If, on the other hand, you have a more limited budget, theAlpha 15 with AMD Ryzen 7 and 15.6-inch display, at the special price of 999 Euros, with the MSI 7NM LOOTBOX for free, while the GF63 Thin is in promotion for 899 Euros, with a free one-year warranty extension.

The complete list of products on offer is available at this address.