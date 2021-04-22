MSI Modern 14 B4MW: look at the features and price of the laptop

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Micro-Star International company, better known as M: YES , has launched in our country its most recent laptop prepared for daily tasks such as teleworking or virtual school classes, it is the MSI Modern 14 B4MW , which has a body made of aluminum and plastic.

The Modern 14 B4MW It has dimensions ranging from 319 x 220.2 x 16.9 mm and weighs around 1.3 kg. This device has a processor AMD Ryzen 7 4700 U-Processor 2.0GHz so you can run all kinds of applications smoothly.

To this is added a graphics card AMD Radeon Graphics 7. Its screen is 14 inches and has FHD technology with 1920×1080 resolution in a 16: 9 structure body. The display has a 60 Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness of up to 300 nits.

The laptop MSI Modern 14 B4MW runs all programs with its 8 GB of RAM and has an internal storage of 512 GB so you can save your videos, photos and all kinds of multimedia content.

Regarding the battery, this is a 3-cell lithium battery with a 52 Wh charge, ready to stay on for up to 8 hours at 100%. Its price is estimated at 3999 soles and you can buy it at Lumingo .

DATA SHEET MSI MODERN 14: FEATURES AND PRICE