MSI officializes the new Intel 500 series motherboards in Italy: here are the retail prices

After the announcement at CES 2021, MSI has officially launched the new range of Z590 motherboards designed for the new 11th generation Intel Core Rocket Lake processors, based on the 500 series chipsets with LGA 1200 socket and available in both entry-level and top-of-the-range models for high-level builds.

First of all, it should be noted that all these motherboards will natively support it PCI-E 4.0 standard, at least one 2.5G LAN solution for the best possible network connection and WiFi 6E on models equipped with a WiFi module.

That said, let’s start by looking at the MEG range designed for gaming computers, especially the MSI MEG Z590 ACE model shared by the company in its official release: this motherboard is indeed packed with premium features such as a 16 + 2 + 1 phase digital PWM, an aluminum cover and a heavy aluminum back plate for improved cooling, four M.2 slots covered with M.2 Shield Frozr and 2.5G LAN.

Furthermore, it supports DDR4 RAM memory up to 5600 MHz, 8K display, Audio Boost 5 HD for a maximum hearing experience and is equipped with a single smart button to control various system functions. The price of this specific model is 519 Euros, surpassed only by the variant MEG Z590 GODLIKE from 1049 Euro of which, however, not much information is known at the moment.

THE MPG and MAG models then they are the most balanced in the quality / price ratio, where there are however VRMs designed ad hoc and M.2 Shield Frozr to protect the memories installed directly on the motherboard and guarantee the best possible performance at a competitive price.

There full list is as follows: MPG Z590 GAMING CARBON WIFI (369 Euro), MPG Z590 GAMING FORCE (339 Euro), MPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFI (349 Euro), MPG Z590 GAMING PLUS (299 Euro), MPG Z590M GAMING EDGE WIFI (269 Euro), MAG Z590 TOMAHAWK WIFI (279 Euro) and last but not least MAG Z590 TORPEDO (249 Euro). As previously mentioned, all models with the word “WIFI” come equipped with the WiFi 6E standard.

The last two models are the cheaper ones, that is MSI Z590-A PRO and Z590 PRO WiFi, designed with 12 Duet Rail Power Systems with DrMOS and an extended heat sink design to ensure low temperatures and still excellent performance. The price is respectively 239 Euros and 209 Euros.

Regarding the date of availability on the market, the Taiwanese company has not announced a specific day but the first motherboards to appear in online and retail stores will be the top models of the MEG series.

ASUS has also made official its Z590 series of motherboards for Intel Rocket Lake processors.