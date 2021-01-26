MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD: a precise and fast monitor, even with PS5

Among the proposals of the new range of products of the Tapei house, the gaming monitor MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD takes us back to the world of flat panels with a display that renounces the enveloping embrace of curvature (preferable or not depending on tastes and needs), focusing its potential on color accuracy and refresh speed, expertly mixing its own brilliance of Liquid IPS technology and the precision of Quantum Dot.

Thanks to the 27-inch diagonal and the resolution of 1440p this monitor of the Optix series is a candidate to become a faithful ally of PC gamers, with an eye also to the console world thanks to a special mode that allows it to accept the 4K signal and which makes it perfectly adaptable to PS5 is Xbox Series X. Let’s discover the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD monitor in our review.

Design and connectivity

Once extracted from the package, the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD is immediately recognized thanks to the by now unmistakable design that characterizes the products of the Taiwanese giant. The monitor is in fact composed of three parts (easily assembled) that recall the lines of the house, starting from the wide trapezoidal base finished with two lateral ridges, on which rests a solid arm with a hole for organizing cables and a mechanism ergonomic for adjusting the display: this can be raised up to 10 centimeters and swiveled 75 degrees horizontally and from -5 to +20 degrees vertically. There is also the possibility to rotate the panel up to perpendicular positioning, useful for the use of applications dedicated to editing and streaming.

On the front side the display has a large lower edge that showcases the MSI logo, while in the back the classic lines of the series come into play that make up multi-level geometries, thanks to the use of smooth and rough plastics that are cut. from the strip Mystic Light RGB LED and on which the company’s red shield emerges. All for a total weight of 6 kg.

The back of the monitor also houses the compartment used for connectivity that offers a DisplayPort 1.2a, two HDMI 2.0b and a USB Type C as regards the video sector, to which are added two USB 2.0 Type A, one USB 2.0 Type B and mini jack output for audio. Finally, the red stick for controlling the OSD, redesigned with a slightly more elongated and soft shape that favors its use. In short, the wide range of equipment allows different configurations and meets the needs of various types of players.

Features and performance

As anticipated at the opening MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD is a 27-inch monitor with an aspect ratio of 16: 9 equipped with Liquid IPS panel 10 bit (8bit + FRC) with WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440) and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, accompanied by full compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync and a 1 ms GTG response time.

The display offers 97% DCI-P3 and 147% sRGB color gamut coverage which is complemented by a contrast of 1000: 1 and a peak brightness of 300 nit, with HDR Ready certification.

The IPS panel alongside Quantum Dot technology allows the monitor to achieve a noteworthy image quality, with vibrant and precise colors capable of returning excellent sensations even in the face of a depth of blacks that is not always memorable (but in line with the others IPS display).

It deserves a mention the factory calibration that approaches excellence and allows the monitor to express its potential with video games and multimedia content in general, all emphasized by an excellent uniformity of the backlight. On the reactivity front, the SDR mode does not raise any particular concerns and allows the monitor to respond in about 1 ms, while when HDR takes over the times increase up to 3-4 ms. On the other hand it is HDR is the weak point of MSI’s new proposal: although the panel is able to express a peak brightness that exceeds that declared by the company and touches 350 nits, the improving effects of the high dynamic range are practically absent and indeed, in some cases, lead to a deterioration of the general quality .

In short, as in many other monitors in this price range, HDR is more of a marketing gimmick than a real possibility. A “defect” that can be safely overlooked by virtue of the accuracy and speed expressed by the Optix.

Management and software

Once again MSI does things right from the point of view of software management: MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD can in fact be calibrated and customized directly from the OSD, accessible via the rear stick or connected to the PC via USB and managed by the dedicated application Gaming OSD App 2.0: in addition to the classic selection of presets related to the different game and content categories, the software provides a series of useful features to preserve the view and maximize productivity.

There is also a rich section dedicated to the management of MSI Mystic Light lighting, which allows you to customize the colors with many effects and synchronize the monitor with other devices.