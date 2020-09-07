Tech NewsGaming

MSI presents the new gaming monitors of the Optix series

By Brian Adam
MSI presents the new gaming monitors of the Optix series
A few days after the presentation of MSI’s Oculux series gaming monitors, the manufacturer also unveiled the new entries of the Optix line, the MAG342CQR and MAG342CQRV, both featuring a curved 34 “VA panel.

The two different variants also offer the UWQHD resolution of 3440×1440 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate and 100Hz response time. The 21: 9 VA panel is also capable of providing high contrast and fluid image quality, as well as more space available which also allows multiple windows to be opened simultaneously. The latter aspect makes it a good choice for both gaming and productivity.

The gaming options are reinforced by the Gaming OSD app, which allows you to customize the viewing settings for different software, as well as set various shortcut keys. Obviously there is also the Adaptive Sync technology of active synchronization, which is capable of providing an even smoother experience.

The Night Vision function is also integrated into the Gaming OSD App 2.0 software, which is able to intelligently calculate the details of the darkest areas.

THE two monitors will be available in Italy in the first quarter of Q1 2021 (MAG342CQRV from January 2021 and MAG342CQR from February / March 2021) and will be priced at € 449.00 and € 499.00.

