MSI SUPRIM X: RTX 3080 Ti graphics are about to launch

A dedicated MSI SUPRIM X graphics card has appeared at a distribution center and confirms the near launch of the new RTX 3080 Ti series. In the absence of an official announcement from NVIDIA, these cards are expected to be released on May 18 for availability effective May 26.

Weeks earlier, we saw a batch of MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics go through Hong Kong customs bound for US technology distributors. You already know that it is the new high-end series with which the green giant wants to reinforce its catalog based on ‘Ampere’ architecture.

MSI SUPPRIM X

Now, one of those charts has been photographed at a Los Angeles distribution center. SUPRIM is the flagship brand of the Taiwanese manufacturer, above other models that he also uses for graphics such as ‘Ventus’ or ‘Gaming Trio’. We can expect the best performance of the cooling system and the overclocking of the frequency of the graphics core or memories, and the best qualities of the manufacturer, in components and with a metal plate to cover the bottom.

There is no data on characteristics, but taking into account the strategy followed by NVIDIA in previous “Ti” versions, the model in question will be destined for the high-end range and due to performance it will be located halfway between the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 with the following specifications (unofficial):

Graphic core: GA102-225 manufactured in 8 nanometer processes.

Transistors: 28.3 billion

10,496 shaders at a frequency of 1,395 MHz-1,695 MHz, normal and turbo mode.

320 texturing units.

112 raster units.

320 tensor cores.

82 RT cores.

384-bit bus.

12GB GDDR6X memory

TGP: 320 watts.

Nor do we know the official price of this MSI SUPRIM X, but it is still talking about a reference for the end customer 999 dollars. Right in the middle of the models to cover, $ 300 more than the RTX 3080 and $ 400 less than the RTX 3090 at launch.

The distribution disaster

As for availability, what are we going to tell you that you don’t know. We do not remember in this century a so unfortunate situation of lack of semiconductors which is leading to insane prices on some electronic components. Partly because of the backlog when factories closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current increase in demand.

Furthermore, graphics chips have the particular problem of insatiable crypto mining which is destroying the distribution sector and also threatens others such as the storage sector, as we saw with Chia. Neither CPUs are spared the lack of stock and the increase in price. And to close the circle, we have bad news from the DRAM sector, for which price increases of up to 28% are expected this quarter. This segment is very important since it is used for RAM memories of mobiles or PCs, servers and also the VRAM of graphic cards.

Between you and me. If the purchase is not urgent, you better delay the component update until the market stabilizes. Low stock and very expensive prices in a situation that we do not expect to improve until the end of this year.