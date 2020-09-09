MSI unveils the new series of GeForce MSI RTX 3000 graphics cards

A few hours after the presentation of the NVIDIA GeForce 3070, 3080 and 3090 graphics cards, MSI has announced the custom variants of the line, obviously based on the new NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

Overall, MSI has worked on two series. There Gaming line guarantees the classic balance between performance, cooling and low noise and is based on the TORX 4.0 design, featuring two fans that form a concentrated airflow to the TRI FROZR 2 cooling system. There is also a rear plate with a matte finish which provides better cooling through the thermal pads. To complete the lineup we find the Mystic Light lighting system that enriches the exterior by illuminating the system thanks to the RGB LEDs synchronized through the MSI Dragon Center software.

There second series is the Ventus and according to the manufacturer it is designed for both work and gaming. Here too we find a robust cooling system, a reinforced back plate with a brushed finish and an aesthetic that recalls the industrial style.

A third will be added to the two series, which will be announced in the near future. Pricing and availability will be revealed shortly. More details could arrive today, on the occasion of the event scheduled at IFA at 17:00. We will keep you updated with all the news, of course.