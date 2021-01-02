Muintir Ghaoth Dobhair on Top of the Pops in an enjoyable program about a special singer

- Advertisement -

With Clannad 50 years on, the interesting and honest documentary ‘Moya’ was timely on TG4

Moya Brennan is often referred to as the queen of Celtic music and the documentary offers Moya (TG4, last night) a humorous portrayal of the basis of that tribute. It is hard to believe that fifty years have passed since Clannad embarked on their distinctive musical journey. It is timely for the masses to have a program about Moya and her family ‘s band coming before us.

At the start of the program, Moya takes on Vicar Street in 2019 as she receives a lifetime achievement award from the RTÉ Folk Music Awards. Later we find out that Moya and her husband Tim Jarvis are leaving the house in Dún Laoghaire to take up Donegal, Moya’s hometown. She has to do this for health reasons and is suffering from lung disease.

She says that she has gone in a circle and that is appropriate because the culture, language and musical traditions of the Donegal Gaeltacht have shaped Clannad and Moya ‘s style. Many of the speakers refer to Moa’s unearthly, mysterious voice. Damien Dempsey says it was a connection to the afterlife and Bono admitted he had to pull his cart to the side of the road when he first heard it because he had never heard anything like it before.

Over the years they have taken their turn from tradition and spun music genres together; modern music, folk music, folk rock, and Celtic music. Her family ‘s pub, Teach Leo in Gaoth Dobhair, was a music rights. Irish at the center of the fair, especially in the early years.

It is a song with Irish lyrics, Theme from Harry’s Game, probably their most famous work and Bono enjoys hearing an Irish song on Top of the Pops. They were awarded the Ivor Novello award and gradually came up with other awards, the Bafta award for their work on Robin of Sherwood and a Grammy award for their album Landmark.

Director Brian Reddin manages to put together a fine group to make patches of talk about Moya as well as a set of music and singing with her. It’s nice how these pieces of music and song were woven into the program and I liked Moya and Damien Dempsey’s version of Raglan Road / Bright Ring of the Day me in particular. Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill, Máiréad Ní Mhaonaigh, and Moya’s mother, Baba, are among those interviewed in Irish.

Neither the program nor Moya hesitated to talk about her personal problems. She admits she didn’t do a “good job” at her first marriage and talks honestly about her drinking and drug problems. She tells us that the tide began to turn for her when she returned to faith.

An enjoyable, robust program that gives an account of a particular band and singer.