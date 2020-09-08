Mukesh Ambani, a nonconformist Rockefeller

It all comes down to one person. Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, is emerging as a modern John D. Rockefeller. The American industrialist amassed enormous wealth and power through the railroad cartel and the power he built in the 19th century. Standard Oil was eventually dissolved, giving rise to US antitrust law.For Ambani, data is the new oil. Its $ 185 billion Reliance Industries already includes India’s largest telephone operator, Jio, as well as the largest retailer. And with the backing of America’s own tech monopolists, it will be able to amass power until they tell it to stop.

A wealthy Indian consumer can spend a day spending a lot on Reliance. It is reported on CNBC TV18, CNN News18 or Forbes India, through Jio’s apps on a JioPhone, on Jio’s mobile network. You connect with a family member through JioMeet (Zoom type) and buy movie tickets at BookMyShow through a JioFiber broadband connection. Buy a toy at Hamleys or fashion at Trends. Shop at a Reliance Smart, fill up at a Reliance gas station, order online at JioMart and watch a Mumbai Indians cricket match.

Such expansion is nauseating some, like bankers, who complain that it is decimating competition. Facebook and Google, which contributed to a recent 20 billion capital increase of the digital unit Jio Platforms, will cooperate on payments systems and other projects with Ambani. Amazon was supposed to plant competition, but is considering buying a stake in Reliance Retail.

A more generous view presents Ambani as a welcome maverick who shakes up entrenched industries and keeps established companies grounded. Jio, launched as a telecom four years ago, accelerated the deployment of 4G in a country where call cuts are the norm. Data costs in India are now the cheapest in the world, instead of the most expensive. Jio has gained nearly 400 million subscribers, helped by court rulings against indebted Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The regulator also helped, allowing Jio to provide free services for about a year. Of about 10 private operators, there are barely 2 and a half left. In online retail, Ambani is catching up with more established rivals like Amazon and Flipkart (Walmart).

But Reliance is beginning to walk a fine line. In retail, it is the first in physical stores, and has agreed to buy the second, Future Group. Never mind that it’s already four times her size and bigger than all the other large retailers combined. Another target is Urban Ladder, India’s online answer to Ikea. What’s more, Reliance is a potential buyer for the Indian TikTok business.

Even if the competition authorities wake up, assessing your dominance is not easy. Market share is just one indicator. Ambani makes nearly a dollar out of every four spent on formal retail. But consumers will continue to have alternatives, including the precarious informal family stores that dominate the trade, which moves a total of 822,000 million.

Ambani is arguably beginning to develop the scale and deep pockets needed to compete with Western-backed retail giants, and is empowering small store owners to survive by putting them online, at least through JioMart. So competition authorities acting now also run the risk of hampering local innovation.

Things are no better in more developed markets. The power accumulated by the Silicon Valley giants attracts a lot of attention, but it has not been effectively controlled or limited. China has warned of monopolistic practices, but has allowed the quasi-duopoly of Alibaba and Tencent to flourish.

India’s central bank has called for an antitrust investigation into Reliance’s payment services subsidiary, but it is too late to accommodate new entrants. And New Delhi, like Beijing, may find that fewer domestic players are easier to control.

Ambani is also not the first to enjoy such dominance in India. State-owned companies have led the way since the nation’s independence in 1947, flouting the archaic Monopoly Law, which was superseded by the Competition Law in 2002. Meanwhile, the Tata family is in the business of steel, salt, cars, tea, hotels, jewelry or satellite TV. He wants to buy Air India, the reminder of the Indian inefficiency that the government wants to privatize. And few complain or worry that Maruti Suzuki sells more than half of the country’s passenger cars.

Ambani’s businesses, with strong investor backing, make him the star of the moment. And while the time is probably far off when antitrust poses a significant threat to your empire, you could still hit a misstep. It has had astonishing success in telecommunications, but there is no guarantee that it will be able to replicate it everywhere – the early reviews of JioMart are poor and Reliance itself has had trouble presenting its results on JioMeet. From Yahoo! to Myspace, there are plenty of big global tech brands that have faded on their own. But with Indian politicians increasingly pushing the idea of ​​a self-sufficient nation, the chances are high that an uncontrolled Ambani like Rockefeller will spoil the competition.

