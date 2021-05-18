‘Municipalities follow citizens on social media with fake accounts’

For example, nearly one in six officials say they use fake accounts to track citizens. Only the police and intelligence services are allowed to use this method, under strict conditions, after permission from a judge.

Despite this, officials say under false names decided to enter Facebook groups to “see what’s going on.”

‘Simply prohibited’

“It is simply prohibited,” Bart Custers, professor of Law and Data Science at Leiden University tells de Volkskrant. “Municipalities are not allowed to play for the police or intelligence service.”

Bart Jacobs, professor of computer security at Radboud University, tells the newspaper that he ‘understands that municipalities want to know where, for example, hooligans meet’. If officials obey the rules, that’s fine. “Think of a Twitter account that is clearly only following general trends.”