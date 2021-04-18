Music extracted from cobwebs, the new thing in science

- Advertisement -

Most of us looking at a spider web only see a strategy used by this animal to capture its prey and devour it. However, a team of researchers seems to have seen beyond this function and have developed a method with which they have managed to decipher the music that this complex structure contains.

To achieve this, the team in charge of the project proceeded to scan a spider web with the help of a laser, in order to generate a digital view of it in 2D. Later, computer algorithms were applied that helped generate a 3D web of the web.

Once this was done, the next step was to take the threads of the spider web and apply on these various frequencies of sound, which made it possible to create “notes” that were then combined, thus generating, as a result, a melody obtained entirely from this structure.

Likewise, the researchers developed an instrument similar in appearance to a harp with which they played cobweb music, also making a virtual montage with which they could observe and listen inside.

In addition, the researchers carried out the scanning of the entire process of construction of the spider web in order to acquire a better compression of it, transforming each stage into music.

In this regard, Buehler expressed

The sounds our harp-shaped instrument makes change during the process, reflecting the way the spider builds the web. […] Thus, we can explore the time sequence of how the web is built audibly. The way the spider builds its web is remarkable because no support material is used, as is often necessary in current 3D printing methods.

During another experiment carried out on the spider web, the researchers focused on analyzing the sound changes generated inside this structure in response to actions such as stretching. The results obtained from this research are expected to help in the future to develop 3D printers that may be capable of building complex microelectronics.