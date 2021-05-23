music from spotify can now also be downloaded to your apple watch

The feature works for both podcasts and music. According to Spotify , many users requested such a download option.

You then play the music directly from your Apple Watch. You can leave your smartphone at home, which is useful if you want to go jogging, for example.

Until last year, users had to bring the smartphone if they wanted to listen to Spotify at all. You then streamed the stream from your phone to your ears, the smartwatch was only there for operation.

Spotify is currently working on a similar feature for Google Wear.