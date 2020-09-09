Musk presents a chip tested in pigs to measure brain activity

The Neuralink company, in which Elon Musk, the owner of the car manufacturer Tesla and the space company SpaceX, is the main partner, has successfully tested in pigs a chip that implanted in the skull allows to measure brain activity, but it goes to have many more applications. Musk showed off some implanted pigs at a live broadcast on Friday, which was aimed at hiring technicians for his startup Neuralink, created in 2016 to develop a wireless brain-device interface. The businessman was showing several pigs, one with the chip already implanted, another that had it but had already been removed and another a virgin in this matter, but all of them “happy and healthy”, as a way of highlighting that the implantation does not imply any change in the animal, as can be seen in the video posted on YouTube.

The Californian visionary aspires that the chip allows drive a Tesla car just with the thought

It also showed Gertrud, the sow with the implanted chip, reading the brain activity on a computer as she ate or moved on a treadmill. The chip measures 23 millimeters by eight millimeters, can be implanted by a surgical robot without the need for general anesthesia to the patient and can be removed and put back if desired, the visionary Californian businessman highlighted. The size of the chip allows it not to be seen, as it is covered by hair, the battery is recharged at night and the idea is that, when it is fully developed for humans, it can connect to the cell phone. According to Musk, multiple chips can be put into a single individual for different purposes.

Elon Musk also presented a surgical robot during the event organized by Neuralink to show his latest advances. AFP

In a previous model, presented in 2019, in addition to the chip, a device had to be placed behind the ear to make it work, something that is no longer necessary. Some scientists have claimed that the Neuralink product could help some neurological problems and would allow paralyzed people to control a computer mouse. Musk went further in the presentation and said that among the potential capabilities of Neuralink’s brain-device interface is driving a Tesla car with thought alone, playing video games, “saving and replaying memories,” or even making people with disabilities walk again. damage to the spinal cord. On other occasions he has said that with these devices he intends that human beings can compete with “artificial intelligence”. Prior to this Neuralink initiative, there have been neurosurgeons who have used small electronic devices to stimulate nerves and some areas of the brain to treat hearing loss or Parkinson’s disease and there have been experiments with implants in the brain. “We are not trying to raise money (…) the main purpose of this presentation is to convince the right people to come work with Neuralink and help us make the product affordable and reliable so that anyone who wants one can have it. “, said.