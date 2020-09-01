Musk vs. the brain: what’s new and what’s not in Neuralink’s breakthroughs

It is often said that when Kennedy gave his famous speech on why they had chosen to go to the Moon, The United States was nowhere near being able to board that trip. The harsh reality is that they chose that challenge because in the rest of the options (placing a station in space or orbiting the Moon) there was a huge amount of possibilities that the Soviet Union would win the race.

The key was to choose something iconic and exhilarating; something materially impossible today, but imaginable in the long run; something, in short, that was the perfect distance (temporarily, financially and technologically) to give them time to regain all the advantage they had lost. It’s the same strategy that Elon Musk has been using project after project, and Neuralink, with its strange mix of old things and point innovations, is a wonderfully clear example.

Neuralink doesn’t just explode

I will not beat around the bush: the vast majority of things we saw at the weekend’s Neuralink presentation is nothing new. Especially the things that most caught the attention of the public (reading the activity of hundreds of neurons at the same time, decoding simple messages, using wireless systems or stimulating groups of neurons at pleasure) are part of the day-to-day life of the neuroscience laboratories of all the world.

It is not just that many early psychology or biology students have at their disposal rudimentary systems that allow you to do all these activities with laboratory animals. It is that in human beings, devices such as cochlear implants have been allowing for decades to “introduce” acoustic information from the environment into the brain and, in recent years, even play music directly from the internet.

That of course not to say that Musk and his team didn’t come up with some very cool stuff (and that, in fact, there is a jump from what we could see last year). The advances in its wire / electrode system and in the integration system of many of them are incremental, but effective; wireless technology capable of transmitting large amounts of information in real time shows a very creative use of applied technologies; and the possibility of charging devices by induction (something fundamental considering that it would go inside the scalp) has a great and exciting pint.

As well as disappointing. It is a paradox very typical of Neuralink, a company that, like all Musk projects, has a curious ability to gather and organize everything that has been done in a field and put it to work in a striking way. But it offers little more than unspecific promises for questions that go beyond the bounds of the field. In this case, with the information we have in our hands, the greatest innovations are design.

Interesting steps in a long way to go

The Neuralink team’s ability to collect that available technology, package it and design it in an attractive and apparently safe It’s formidable. Everything else: story, story story. Musk spoke of treating depression, insomnia, and a dozen other neuropsychological illnesses; remove fear from people or discover the nature of consciousness. He also spoke of curing blindness, paralysis or deafness. However, evidence, data and studies are conspicuous by their absence.

They must be somewhere. After all, they explained, they got permission from the FDA in June to begin conducting human trials, but little else is known. Usually, Musk was very careful not to give dates, nor to establish closed calendars. There is no clear data on what they are going to do, or what they have done. And the truth is that, in the context of what it was supposed to be (an event to attract talent), it may be understandable.

However, it would be innocent not to admit that an event that was touted as the first sample of a “working Neuralink device” went beyond a human resources campaign. It was a new staging of the same strategy we talked about at the beginning: focusing attention on a distant goal to get support for the road that still needs to be covered.

From what we know so far, Neuralink is light years away from any of its more interesting ‘promises’. In fact, they don’t even seem to have successfully solved key problems like maintaining equipment within the brain. The good news is that they are advancing and, although it is difficult to estimate exactly, it seems that they are advancing the entire discipline. That, beyond all the problems that can be derived from the project, is good news.