Mwc: Samsung Galaxy S5, Waterproof And With Better Camera

Today we finally met the Samsung Galaxy S5, thanks to the special presentation inside the Mobile World Congress called “Unpacked 5”. The high-end smartphone par excellence of the South Korean brand has already made its appearance, and as usual, it surprised by its technical specifications and the new functions it has, so here, in Holatelcel, we will talk separately about its characteristics.

The new Samsung Galaxy S5 combines five essential qualities: stylish and fashionable design, a powerful camera, access to a fast data network, security for the information that is stored and the fact of keeping the user in shape.

Design

The design remains minimalist, with rounded edges, only now it features a perforated surface at the rear that sets it apart from its predecessor. It will be available in electric blue, black, gold and white, as well as a number of alternative case options created by renowned designers.

Speed

To be at the height of high-level professionals and people who need a good work tool, the Galaxy S5 offers access to LTE networks and makes the fifth generation of Wi-Fi available to its owner, this so that they obtain the most fast speed in connection and download of information.

Security

One of the aspects that more emphasis was given in this new Samung Galaxy S5 is security, and this is demonstrated by the fact that for the first time a Galaxy S smartphone has a fingerprint reader.

With this new tool, the user can keep their most important information safe by activating the Private Mode, which is a mode in which only the owner of the phone will have access, thanks to the fact that the padlock that keeps the data safe is only opened when registering the user’s fingerprint. Another advantage offered by the new fingerprint reader is the ability to make payments safely.

For children there is also security, this through the Kids Mode, in which parents can allow their children to use their smartphone only with games and didactic options.

Camera

The rear camera is 16 megapixels and has the fastest autofocus on a smartphone (it only takes 0.3 seconds), which allows you to always be ready to capture any photo. Another technology that is present in the camera is HDR (High Dynamic Range), which intensifies textures and colors to obtain the best possible image quality.

Health

Samsung’s concern now is beyond work and family aspects. Samsung Galaxy S5 is the first smartphone with a heart rate monitor, this only by placing your finger just below the area of ​​the rear camera, space where the sensor that measures the heartbeat is located.

Main features of the Galaxy S5

Screen: 5.1-inch FHD Super AMOLED (1920 x 1080)

Processor: quad-core 2.5 GHz

Operating system: Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)

Cameras: 16 megapixel rear and 2.1 megapixel front

RAM: 2 GB

Internal storage: 16 and 32 GB

Battery: 2800 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-FI, NFC, LTE and Bluetooth

Galaxy Gear 2 and Galaxy Gear Fit

In addition to presenting its strong letter in the matter of high-end smartphones, Samsung unveiled new werables, the Galaxy Gear 2 and Galaxy Gear Fit, two of the most flexible and comfortable accessories on the market, which in addition to adorning the wrist of users, will indicate when a message or a call has arrived, as well as reminders through an alarm.

The new Galaxy Gear 2 comes with a “home” button with which you can return to the home content and a heartbeat meter, plus it now has the characteristic of being resistant to water (not submersible) and dust .

For its part, the Galaxy Gear Fit Curve redefines the category of fitness bands, since it has a sensor to measure the heartbeat, Super AMOLED touch screen and the ability to exchange the color of the bands.

Finally, in addition to the presentations of its flagship products, Samsung unveiled new wireless chargers for the Samsung Galaxy S5 and also a line of premium headphones.

All devices will be available from next April.

Watch a video with a preview of the main features of the Galaxy S5, and let us know what you think of this new device.