MXGP 2020 Review: Milestone’s motocross between mud and dirt on PS5

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Milestone has been a reference point for the digital racing game scene for years. After the acquisition by THQ, the Milanese developer has consolidated even more its position in the sector. The constant contact with the motorsport environment has become universal, and in addition to the MotoGP and Supercross licenses, the package is completed with that of the Motocross World Championship. The MXGP series, however, also has lent the side to some uncertainty in the course of its gestation, and this new incarnation does not differ too much from the quality standards that the franchise has accustomed with the previous chapters, also due to the very small novelties. However, this is the first approach to the new generation not only for the series, but also for the world of two wheels (pending the next-gen upgrade of Ride 4, arriving on January 21st). The occasion, therefore, was also propitious to foretaste the impact of new hardware implementations and the benefits of the next-gen. Ready to fasten your helmet and scrub?

In the footsteps of Cairoli

Just like the other productions of this breath, the structure of MXGP 2020 follows a predictable formula, in this case almost entirely transposed from the predecessor. Career mode remains the core of the experience for purists, for fans of simulation and fidelity, although it is considerably less expanded and curated than that of other franchises. Here we pay attention to the point, perhaps too much, and in times in which we have made the call to capillary role and managerial aspects, the thing appears almost like a singularity. Creation of the virtual driver, choice of number and off with the first team, initially limited to the MX2 cadet. No frills, transition phases or whims of any kind: just the dirt road. Our only concerns will be the setup of the bike and the choice of the race weekend structure. We can decide to face it in full, with only one qualifying round or throw ourselves headlong into the double race. The options, of course, also allow us to set the timing of the stopwatch and other – few – relevant parameters such as weather, physics and the level of the enemy AI. In the climb to success we have the opportunity to create our own team or join the official ones.

The discriminating factor, in this case, is represented by the level of prestige of our alter-ego, which increases by running and winning races in the various game modes. The higher this is, the more prestigious will be the teams with which we can enter into agreements, also increasing the digital portfolio. These two aspects seem to be the only stimuli, in addition to racing, of a somewhat meager progression system, which makes this Career very, perhaps too close to the repetition of a simple Championship mode.

A question of waypoints

In MXGP 2020 the Playground mode also returns, with a setting this time inspired by the suggestive Norwegian fjords. For those unfamiliar with the series, it is a mode disconnected from the others and from the championships in which it is possible drive freely in an open map, interacting with particular markers called waypoints. In specific points of the game area it is possible to take part in some timed races or canonical races on tracks, or freely create your own challenge to be administered to the community by creating a route thanks to the waypoints.

Beat the times of other bikers or race in free races (currently only against AI in this mode) helps to increase pilot prestige. Scandinavian nature is fascinating, and between buildings, light slopes, waterways and wrecks it offers various ideas to unload the imagination and build even rather eccentric challenges. Undoubtedly thanks to the youth of the product on the market, the playing area is still too empty, and in general the presence of only two types of events will soon saturate the stimuli of most of the pilots to spend several hours in the Playground, if not perhaps out of curiosity about the creations. Although this is, on balance, an addition that deviates from the raison d’être of a product that sees the light with simulative intent – the subtitle of the series, The Official Motocross Videogame is not accidental – the feeling is that the free-roaming instance is still in an embryonic state. The margins for growth are many, and perhaps we hope to see a little more variety and density in future editions.

The contents

In addition to Career at Playground, the MXGP 2020 menu is completed with the Fast Modes. Among them we have the self-explanatory Time Attack, the Grand Prix that allows you to face a single race weekend and the Championship, with which to stage an entire season impersonating one of the official drivers. Licenses are updated for the current season.

The categories present in the game are MX2 and MXGP, for a total of 68 riders and 19 tracks, the complete package of stages of the world championship. The main menu is closed by a fairly essential track editor, the online multiplayer mode structured according to the usual lobbies with dedicated servers and a customization submenu, within which it is possible to spend the credits obtained by purchasing equipment and cosmetic modifications for virtual rider and motorcycle , choosing from dozens of officially licensed items. On this front the work is commendable, and Milestone’s fruitful collaboration with the various brands on the scene also contributes here to giving fans a faithful and realistic product. The team also confirmed post launch support that will add new features including co-op, synchronous multiplayer in the Playground and a mysterious Race Director Mode, projected to share online challenges.

In the saddle

The MXGP 2020 driving system is equally in continuity with the derivative structure of the play offer. There are no substantial improvements in the model, which stands in the way in a limbo between simulation and fluency due to physics management that can be improved again. The weight of the bikes and the rider is not particularly incisive, and there is no response on a marked track between the more permissive and the realistic parameters. The management of the jumps and the calculation of the trajectory are perhaps the most satisfying element, and the approach to them can determine, especially at high difficulty levels, a good difference between one placement and another. The collisions and roughness of bumpy dirt roads, however, they do not fully convince in surrender. In particular, the impact of mud is still too little felt and the changing weather conditions still have a very marginal impact on the race economy.

DualSenseMXGP 2020 naturally takes advantage of the peculiar features of the new Sony home controller in the way we expected. Adaptive triggers are undoubtedly the most impactful addition, also because they diversify the performance of the track and the various driving situations. The stroke of the triggers, in fact, will be longer or shorter in relation to the configurations of the bike set-up in conjunction with the roughness of the terrain. Gas dosage has also improved, thanks to the increased sensitivity and accuracy of the hardware. We found a marginal use, however, of the integrated speaker, which could have become interesting in the reproduction of some acoustic effects related to the relationship of the bike with the tracks or to variable weather conditions. Finally, the front LEDs of the Dualsense that draw the touchpad are colored green, yellow or red according to the engine rpm, like a sort of visual speedometer. A more aesthetic than really functional quirk.

In this, the new hardware and technology have offered an improvement only on the visual front, with puddles of water that are composed in the vicinity of the depressions or in the furrows left by the tires during a rainstorm, but the driving performance only changes marginally. On the one hand, it’s a shame, because aware that the possibilities are infinitely greater, we are all even more eager to watch the teams make the most of technological innovations. On the other hand, however, we understand that the nature of the product, intended for a niche of the public, could at least partially slow down investments, and that times are still young. On the AI ​​front, for example, there are not as many changes whatsoever, and the absence of the ANNA technology with which Milestone has now cheered us in MotoGP and Ride is perceived. Here you will find our review of Ride 4.

Technical improvements?

From a technical point of view, to close, we can see the impact of the new resources. Unreal Engine 4 has given new life to the series, and overall the title defends itself well. On PS5 the visual rendering is more refined, the surrounding elements of the scenario are finally rendered at high resolutions, also thanks to the full support for 4k and the general feeling of cleanliness is noticeable.

The qualitative gap between the rendering of the polygonal models of the racing cars and drivers and the surrounding elements of the scenario tapers slightly – but still with a good margin. The audience is still rendered superficially, with motionless and sketched mannequins, while the lighting is decidedly more accurate and lively. Performance is also good, which holds up even with 20 riders on the track a good fluidity, with just some amnesia of settlement during climate changes.