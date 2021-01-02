“My dad and I have laughed at his memes”: Nicole revealed Peña Nieto’s humor and how he gets along with Angélica Rivera’s daughters

- Advertisement -

Nicole Peña Pretelini, daughter of former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, made a series of confessions about the memes towards his father, his relationship with who were his stepsisters, as well as what interests him in the professional field, all in a surprising and spontaneous way.

During the last minutes of last 30 and first of Thursday, December 31, Peña Nieto’s daughter answered a series of questions in an Instagram transmission that gathered around 700 followers.

Revealed that he would spend the New Year’s parties on the beach with his brothers and his dad. For images shared on Instagram, It could also be seen that the current partner of the former president, the model and influencer Tania ruiz.

Asked about their aspirations to incur as andoutuber, He noted the care he must have given the high profile of his father, mainly because he would share part of his life, which he would try to reserve so as not to affect his family.

“My YouTube channel is very complicated. I love you, I love having followers but it is something that goes beyond that, it is sharing a private life of mine that is not in my entire hands. I thank my dad for all the work he did, but it’s not just my life, it’s my family’s and I don’t know, I think I’m going to make it a little bigger when I already have my money and my merits so they don’t think too much”, Mentioned the young woman with almost 85 thousand followers on Instagram.

He also told that her friendship with Ale Capetillo is not advertising, on the contrary, they have been very close for a long time. The chemistry between them emerged after Bibi Gaytán opened a dance academy, where Nicole enrolled to learn salsa. In fact, the daughter of Eduardo Capetillo also joined the live and confirmed their closeness.

Peña Pretelini explained that he maintains a good relationship with the daughters of actress Angélica Rivera, who was the wife of the former president for almost a decade, because shared a large part of his life with them.

Said the politician takes with humor the memes that make himWell, she sees them next to him and they both laugh with these images, because some are very creative, however, she mentioned that others are definitely not funny.

“My dad and I have laughed at his memes, I want to say that they really are very creative, very. If there is any follower of my dad’s meme here. I think most of my dad’s followers are here, some of them, I really appreciate them. There are some who do pass and I do say: well no“Said the 20-year-old.

Among your preferences, Nicole Peña stressed that she loves Acapulco and considers it one of her favorite places. Although he really likes Mexican food, he loves sushi. And now in confidence, she added that she drinks tequila to spend time with her friends and family; Furthermore, he smokes. He added that his mom, Monica Pretelini, I was a fan of Nicole Kidman, reason they named her after the Hollywood actress.

A special detail was the tattoo that he carries on his hand with the word “Mónica”, in reference to his mother and that is designed with the handwriting of Peña Nieto’s late wife.

“We have an incredible relationship. They are the best that my mom and dad have been able to give me: having big brothers, especially me who am the little one, I love them, they are my rock, I cannot be without them and I am very affectionate to the level that I can despair, I am a gum”, He answered how is the relationship with his brothers Paulina and Alejandro.

Also dIt was scarce to enroll in politics, although it respects the profession, she would not dedicate herself to that because she lived in the area since she was little. He related that When he began to study Communication, he realized that journalism is something very difficult and more in Mexico, even scary: “The people who do it, they need pants or not.”

However, He showed his admiration for the presenter and announcer Martha Debayle, to the point where he wanted to practice the Nicaraguan profession or incur publicity.

Finally, Nicole recounted a paranormal experience that occurred when she lived in The pines. That time, she was coming out of bathing and suddenly she saw how a painting she had painted fell. He also called on young women not to depend on others, such as sugar daddys. He wished his followers a happy year and He urged to take care of COVID-19, a disease that has reached his family, but not Peña Nieto, as he specified.

