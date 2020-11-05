My friends in Ireland want my opinion – there is nothing to be said

Having said our part, we remain silent until we see the fate of our country

With an end to an exaggerated presidential term, we had no word left no matter what happened in the election.

Any Democrat you would ask as he approached November 3, the same answer you would get, ‘it looks like the day will be with Biden and everything will be fine on November 4th… but of course we have already thought the same thing. ‘

Proof of the 103 million Americans who had voted before polling day – by post or through the state’s early voting system – that everyone understood that this election was very important. Unlike 2016 no Democrat has accepted that they will win with ease and they well understand the fidelity of Trump supporters.

Another difference was also evident, Biden did his best to avoid the mistakes made by Hillary Clinton. The Clinton campaign was supposed to have Bernie Sanders fans happily follow her, which she did not. Biden was very supportive of the left and tried to attract Sanders’ former Latin American vote.

However, it is still sad to say what 2020 will look like in 2016.

As I write this Wednesday afternoon, Biden is still barely ahead in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada. Had those three states succeeded he would have 270 college votes while making it to the White House.

But we have a long way to go and less than 1% more and Trump has threatened to go to court over the outcome.

Just as happened in 2016, it seems that the polls did not give their right to Trump’s support.

Most of us in the Democratic Party were looking forward to a win in Florida because that would ensure a victory for us early in the night and we would be allowed to sleep. When that didn’t happen we didn’t lose our courage and look good in Ohio while advancing in North Carolina.

By this morning things were getting worse and we were let down by those volatile states that did not blow towards us and we had no idea whether the postal votes would make up for that shortfall.

I’m American and for 24 hours my friends in Ireland have been on WhatsApp to me asking for my opinion. The fact of the matter is that I have little to say. When you remember that politics in America for four years has been “at the best of life” or “worse than ever”, depending on the narrator, there is nothing to be said.

I regret that America did not reject Trump as I thought it would and I fear that he will have another four years as president, either by public vote or in some other dishonest way.

I myself am one of the 50.2% of Americans who voted and are now waiting for the election map to be fixed. Having said our part, we remain silent until we see the fate of our country.

– Ryan Dennis is a writer and his novel The Beasts They Turned Away, will be published in March.